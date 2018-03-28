WWE

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque discusses Ronda Rousey's adjustment to WWE

Mar 28, 2018
Before Paul “Triple H” Levesque returns to the ring with his wife, Stephanie McMahon, for a mixed-tag team match against Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey at WWE’s biggest show of the year, I had the chance to chat with him about how the Performance Center is shaping the future of WWE, how quickly Rousey has progressed since joining WWE, and why this match at WrestleMania is so special for him.

You can watch WrestleMania live around the world April 8th on the WWE Network at a special start time of 7 p.m ET. 

Every match that’s penciled in for WrestleMania 34, besides John Cena vs. The Undertaker, features someone who has put in work at the Performance Center. This has to be further proof that your vision for the future of WWE is coming true.

“Absolutely, stats like that prove that the Performance Center is working. Stats like 80 percent of the roster came through here prove that it’s working.

You can look at a lot of those talents and say ‘Yeah well they’ve had long careers and worked at other places,’ and they did, but they didn’t have the television experience. It’s a different world here and it’s hard unless you’re in it to really understand what goes into this product.

Whether a talent works out creatively is a totally different thing, but there are very few people who step onto the Raw or SmackDown stage, and especially the WrestleMania stage, who don’t feel like they’re ready for it. I think that is the real success of the PC.”

One of those people just happens to be the biggest free agent signing that you’ve made. When Ronda Rousey started her training, what stuck out to you in a positive way and what was something that made you say to yourself, well we’re going to have to work on that right away?

“I was shocked … I shouldn’t say shocked because she’s such an amazing athlete, but I was very pleasantly surprised by her level of athleticism and ability to pick up the stuff that we’re doing so quickly.

She’s very Kurt Angleish in that Kurt was the fastest person I’ve ever seen pick this business up. I don’t know if it’s because the mannerisms are similar, I’m honestly not really sure, but he just went from a guy that was walking into the door into bang he had it. She’s the same way with the physical aspect.

The things that I think require a totally different learning curve and Kurt had to go through this as well, is being the entertainer. Everything that you do in a combat environment is geared towards no emotion, not showing it. Concise small movements that give you maximum impact in the outcome of your physical contest, but you don’t even see them so to speak.

With us being an entertainment product, if you don’t see it, it didn’t actually happen. Making things bigger, making things more spectacular. Making yourself larger than life and finding that mix between sport and entertainment, which is what makes us who we are is really what she needed to work on and that’s kind of what you would expect.

And then obviously the speaking aspect to the business is something that needed work. It’s one thing to do an interview when somebody comes up to you and asks you a question because it’s just you answering a question, but now you’re a character and now you get asked a question on camera and you have to be something different. Even if we’re not asking you to be, it’s a different mentality and it’s a huge learning curve.

I will say even on that level, she’s just such a quick study. The one thing about Ronda is, she is a machine when it comes to a goal. Whether that’s the physical side of it, the mental side of it, the speaking side of it, the character side of it, she is laser focused. If you give her an example of something, she will do it 10,000 times at that moment if you don’t tell her to stop doing that. She will just relentlessly do it.

A few weeks back when we were training at the Performance Center she got food poisoning the day before and was as sick as could be, but the next morning she showed up at the crack of dawn and was in the ring just going to town and we finally had to tell her, that’s enough. She was turning green, but she was not stopping. I respect that massively.”

Very clearly a sign that she wants to succeed very badly.

“Oh my God yes. It’s so evident in everything that she does. Her nervousness comes from the fact that she wants to be so good at this. She’s not coming in here going, ‘Oh I want to pick this up and do justice to it.’ She wants to be the best, she wants to take this to another level. She wants this side of her to be everything it was in past sides. She wants this act of her life to be bigger than anything else she’s ever done and she’s attacking it that way.”

I was shocked when I went back and looked at your match history with Kurt Angle. You guys only worked seven televised one-on-one matches. It has to be surreal to work with him in 2018 on the company’s biggest stage.

”Yeah it is, he and I talked about that a little bit ago. It’s exciting for me to see Kurt back home and it’s actually Kurt. He doesn’t have demons, he doesn’t have issues, he’s back to the Kurt I knew years ago. I’m really happy for him. Now he gets a second opportunity to step into the ring, not like he did at Survivor Series, but step into the ring at WrestleMania, on that stage. It’s special to be able to share that moment with him.

There are so many levels to which this match is meaningful for me; my wife has never competed at WrestleMania before and to see her compete in the ring with somebody like Ronda, for me to be in the ring with her when she gets that moment and opportunity is amazing. It’s also amazing for me to be in there with Kurt when he gets to have his WrestleMania return moment and then also to be in the ring with Ronda on her first foray. It’s really, really cool.

For Ronda this is just step one. This is the nice, smooth, opening foray into this business that gets her on the map. I think that people are going to be very pleasantly surprised by what they see.”

Inside the Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa feud

Mar 28, 2018
Before Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Chiampa face off in an “unsanctioned match” at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, I asked the man in charge of NXT, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, about how plans changed for this match after Chiampa’s serious knee injury and the difficulties of figuring out how to lay out the plans for this story line. 

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans will air live on the WWE Network April 7th starting at 8 p.m. ET.

So out of all of the matches that are scheduled for WrestleMania weekend, it feels to me like Johnny Gargano vs. Tomasso Chiampa has the most heat. With Chiampa on the shelf, Gargano really shined and came into his own in NXT. So what was the original plan before Chiampa got hurt?

“So we we’re still going in the same direction. The turn was happening and everything was in place, but then the injury happened. When we looked at that it was like, ‘Oh my God now what?’

But sometimes the most exciting things and great art takes place out of chaos. In the chaos of that moment we looked at that and said, ‘How can we make this even better?’ That’s one thing I’ve learned from Vince over the years. Anything can happen and you can do anything with it. You can never be married to an idea, or a thought, or a direction because it can change in the blink of an eye.

We had the emotional intensity for this story line between the two of them, but then the injury happened and we needed to reboot. I think it’s played out pretty well.

The tough part about it was trying to play out the story line of Johnny Gargano on television with the idea of knowing where you want to go, but not knowing Tomasso was going to be exactly ready to go. So you’re playing, ‘Where’s he at now?’ I certainly don’t want to rush his return until he’s 100 percent and I want to make sure he’s healthy and can capitalize on the opportunity, but at the same point in time, I’m glued to the updates on his health so I can begin to tell the story in a direction that gets us to match the timing of his return.

So far it’s all worked out great and I’m excited where that st is. To your point from an emotional story standpoint, I don’t think you can compare it to the emotion of say Daniel Bryan’s return at WrestleMania, but as an angle between two talents it has the most emotional feel to it heading into the weekend.

To that point on things changing on a dime, it made sense when Chiampa appeared at TakeOver: Philadelphia because usually those shows end with a big moment, but when he appeared again in the Gargano vs. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas title match with the stipulation that if Johnny lost he was done in NXT, I wondered if that should have been Chiampa’s return because it seemed more impactful . Did plans change in-between the appearance at TakeOver and his run-in during Gargano vs. Almas in Atlanta?

“TakeOver is a moment that is going to have the most eyeballs on it. If you do that on a TV taping and 80 percent of the world hears about it on social media, but they don’t see it live, so they don’t get the full impact of the moment and then have to wait three weeks to watch it play out. It’s a different feel and the excitement level is different.

The difference between the two is, at TakeOver, Chiampa was cleared to do what he did and then we had to buy some time to get to where he would be cleared to a little bit more than he was doing.

If it was live every week, it would be a tough puzzle, but it’s not live every week. I have to do a live TakeOver and then I have to tape three weeks and then I have to tape three more weeks, while figuring out to get to WrestleMania weekend. I want to back-pedal him into a certain spot of the tapings because I think he’s going to be cleared here, but you never know what can happen and I have to make sure these episodes are filmed on time.

It’s like putting together a puzzle, but they don’t show you the actual picture that you’re supposed to be working on.”

You gotta draw it in yourself.

(Laughs) “Yeah. Use your imagination, it’s a bridge and some trees, but we’ll show you the result in a couple weeks.”

What was going through Paul 'Triple H' Levesque's head during Daniel Bryan's return?

Mar 22, 2018
*Note* This is a small part of an interview with Paul 'Triple H' Levesque that will be published in full later on today. 

So Daniel Bryan’s return on Tuesday. By now everyone knows his road back and how much it took for him to get cleared, so when I saw him get physical in the ring for the first time in two years, I was obviously thrilled, but also incredibly nervous because of his medical history and scared due to the nature of the business. What was running through your head as you watched that segment unfold on SmackDown?

“So one thing that I have learned as an athlete over all of these years is that you have to learn to trust the process of the medical professionals. When I came back from my quad injury, there was a point in time when they told me that, ‘You’re good to go,’ but still in your mind you’re wondering ‘should I be tentative? Should I not do this, should I not do that?’ You second guess things and you have to realize that you have to get that out of you. You’re either good or you’re not. There’s no, ‘oh you’re pretty good, you should be OK!’

If you approach it and say, ‘I gotta do this and protect this and I have to do this differently than I have before,’ and I’m not talking about changing your style, I’m talking about just protecting yourself and not committing yourself 100 percent. If you do that, you’re almost insuring yourself if something were to go wrong.

My hope was that Daniel would go all out. Having seen him at various points of his journey back, I really wasn’t afraid of the fact that he was going to hold back because I had already seen him at that level. It was emotional watching it. It was exciting watching it. I was thrilled for him.

Am I a little nervous? Yeah, that’s the human part of it, but I have to trust the medical people to say we don’t believe it’s in your best interest physically to do this anymore and some of the most painful things I’ve ever had to do in this business is look talent in the eye and tell them that.

To be able to trust the medical professionals and have them say that with everything that has happened and where we are right now that he can do this again is awesome. It really is awesome. For him as a human being to have a second opportunity at his dream when he thought it was gone is a rare thing.

That’s going to make a lot of people out there go, ‘Well what about me?’ But that’s a rare, rare, rare, rare thing and I don’t know how many people will ever get that opportunity.”

