Lampaert lands back-to-back wins in Flemish classic

WAREGEM, Belgium — Belgium’s Yves Lampaert won the Across Flanders race for the second straight year after surging from the leading group in the final kilometer of the Flemish cobbled race on Wednesday.
In difficult weather conditions, Lampaert attacked with 800 meters to go on a road made slippery by rain and pulled away from a group of five riders including Edvald Boasson Hagen and Sep Vanmarcke.
Lampaert’s rivals were slow to react and when they launched the chase it was already too late.
The Belgian rider, a former black belt judoka who took up cycling at the age of 17, posted his first win of the season ahead of Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands. Vanmarcke completed the podium of the UCI World Tour event. Boasson Hagen beat Mads Pedersen for fourth place.
The quintet had ridden away from a group of breakaway riders with a bit more than 20 kilometers left.
Lampaert, who secured a 20th win this year for his Quick-Step team, joined a group of 12 riders who have won the race twice, including former classics specialist Johan Museeuw of Belgium. He is the only rider to have won the race two years in a row.
SAN REMO, Italy (AP) Vincenzo Nibali carried off a daring solo attack to perfection to win the Milan-San Remo classic on Saturday and add to his long list of major achievements in cycling.
The Italian accelerated away from the pack on the Poggio, the final climb of the 294-kilometer (183-mile) race, with 7 kilometers to go.
Nibali then showed off his downhill skills on the technical descent and narrowly held off a pack of chasing sprinters on the flat finish.
Nibali looked back only once, with 50 meters remaining, and realized he had time to raise his arms in celebration before crossing the line in a time of 7 hours, 18 minutes, 43 seconds.
“I saw I created a gap right away,” Nibali said. “When I looked back it was a special emotion. It’s a race I didn’t expect to win because I’m not (a sprinter).
Caleb Ewan of Australia crossed second and Arnaud Demare of France finished third, both with the same time as Nibali.
Nibali, who rides for the Bahrain Merida team, has also won all three Grand Tours: the Giro d’Italia – twice – the Tour de France and the Spanish Vuelta.
Always looking for the fastest lines, Nibali at one point came so close to the fences that he knocked a cell phone out of a fan’s hand.
“When I pull these things off sometimes even I don’t know how I’m able do it,” Nibali said.
Mark Cavendish, the British sprinting standout, slammed into road furniture with 10 kilometers to go and flipped over his bike onto the asphalt.
SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, Italy (AP) Michal Kwiatkowski won the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race Tuesday after an impressive time trial on the final stage, which was won by Rohan Dennis.
Kwiatkowski started the individual time trial with an advantage of three seconds over Damiano Caruso and he was quicker than the Italian rider at every time check.
The Polish cyclist eventually finished 24 seconds ahead of Caruso in the overall standings, with Geraint Thomas third, 32 seconds behind his Team Sky teammate.
“I don’t actually know the final result, just that I won, and that’s all that matters,” Kwiatkowski said. “It was very nervous. When I was warming up it started raining so I was scared something might go wrong.
“I had to go with lower tire pressure. It was tricky … I had to be careful but I had good feelings today and that’s why I could finish so well.”
Thomas lost 36 seconds to the leaders following a mechanical failure during the fourth stage of the seven-stage race.
Dennis was quickest on the 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto. The Australian, who also won the closing time trial last year, was four seconds faster than Jos van Emden and eight ahead of Jonathan Castroviejo.
“To be honest I was nervous about it,” Dennis said. “I was looking at the best times on the course and was thinking, `What do I need to aim for?”‘