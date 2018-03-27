AP Images

Isner upsets Cilic to reach Miami Open quarterfinals

Associated PressMar 27, 2018, 4:14 PM EDT
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) American John Isner upset second-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia 7-6 (0), 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the Miami Open quarterfinals.

The departure of Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, leaves fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany as the highest seed remaining in the draw.

Top-seeded Roger Federer lost his opening match at the tournament, and third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria lost in the third round.

The 14th-seeded Isner, who reached the Miami Open semifinals in 2015, never faced a break point and made 73 percent of his first serves.

In the quarterfinals, Isner will play 19th-seeded Hyeon Chung, a South Korean who defeated Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-4, 6-3.

Stephens beats Muguruza to reach Miami Open quarterfinals

Associated PressMar 26, 2018, 11:08 PM EDT
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) Sloane Stephens advanced Monday to the Miami Open quarterfinals by beating No. 3-ranked Garbine Muguruza in a matchup of 2017 Grand Slam champions, 6-3, 6-4.

Stephens, a South Florida native and the No. 12 seed, earned her fifth career victory over a top-five player. Stephens won her first major title at the U.S. Open in September, but arrived at Key Biscayne with a record of only 3-4 this year.

Muguruza, who won Wimbledon last summer, has also struggled in 2018 and fell to 8-6.

Qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis, who upset Roger Federer in the second round, was unable to build on the biggest win of his career. Fernando Verdasco rallied from two mini-breaks down in the decisive tiebreaker and beat Kokkinakis 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Venus Williams rallies past Kiki Bertens at Miami Open

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 25, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) When Venus Williams slammed a forehand winner on the final point to win a seesaw marathon Sunday, she had enough energy left to spin in delight at the net, a triumphant fist leading the way.

Some 21 years after her Key Biscayne debut, wins at the Miami Open remain something to celebrate.

Williams squandered an early lead, fell behind late and then overcame three match points to rally past Kiki Bertens in the third round, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Williams blew a 5-0 lead in the first set and was down 5-3 in the third set. But she swept the final four games, holding serve at love for the victory.

“It didn’t look good sometimes,” Williams told the supportive crowd. “But that’s why you keep playing until the last point. And that’s why I love this game.”

The match took nearly three hours on the hottest day of the tournament so far, and the 37-year-old Williams now must recover quickly to next play defending champion Johanna Konta. The No. 11-seeded Konta advanced with much less drama, beating No. 22 Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-1.

In men’s play, No. 2 Marin Cilic swept Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Williams regrouped after a disastrous opening set, which she was four times a single point from winning. In the final set she erased two match points at 5-3, and another in the next game.

The stadium was nearly full by the finish. Williams, who lives in South Florida and has long been a favorite with Key Biscayne fans, said they kept her going.

“I felt everybody behind me,” she told them. “My opponent played well. I had a lot of chances; she had a lot of chances. I hope it was really entertaining for you all.”

Williams, who is seeded No. 8, won the tournament way back in 1998, 1999 and 2001. Last year she reached the semifinal, and this year she outlasted her sister, eight-time champion Serena Williams, who was upset in the first round.

“I love it here,” Venus said. “This was my first big win. I have a lot of great memories. I hope I can get another win this year. You never know.”

