Noble Indy edges Lone Sailor in $1 million Louisiana Derby

Associated PressMar 25, 2018, 1:58 AM EDT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Co-favorite Noble Indy settled near the front and held off a late charge by Lone Sailor to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by a head at the Fair Grounds Race Course on Saturday.

Noble Indy and Bravazo both went off at 5-2 in what is one of the major prep races for the Kentucky Derby, but Bravazo faded after entering the final turn in third.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, Noble Indy earned 100 points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby, assuring qualification for the Triple Crown opener.

“This race was a big step in the right direction. I was pleased with the way he conducted himself,” Pletcher said of his horse. “He seems to be maturing as he gets more experience.”

Jockey John Velazquez steered Noble Indy into the lead entering the final turn and finished the 1 1/8-mile, Grade-2 stakes race in 1:50.28. He paid $7.40, $4.80 and $3.20.

“He’s very talented but he’s very green,” Velazquez said, adding that he didn’t want Noble Indy to run near the front as long as he did.

“I was a little afraid that he was a little too strong in the back stretch and not have anything down the lane,” Velazquez said.

But when Lone Sailor pulled alongside Noble-Indy, who was wearing blinkers, Velazquez said his horse “starting putting a good bite on the rein. I was glad he did.”

Lone Sailor was a sentimental favorite, racing one day after the jazz funeral of its owner, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson. The Tom Amoss-trained colt, with James Graham aboard, earned 40 points – likely enough to qualify for the Kentucky Derby – and paid $7.80 and $4.20. Morning line favorite My Boy Jack finished third in the 10-horse field and paid $3.20.

Lone Sailor represented the lone Kentucky Derby hopeful for GMB Racing, the stable established by Benson and his wife, Gayle. But he ran poorly in the Grade-3 Lecomte Stakes at the Fair Grounds in January.

This time, Amoss asked Graham to lay back and try to close strong, which is precisely what he did with a horse that went off at 9-1.

“We had a good feeling about this race today. He ran great,” Amoss said. “Look, the best horse probably won today. I won’t deny that. But our boy really stepped up and ran a great race and I’m very proud of him.

“I’m not going to get spiritual about this whole thing, but I will tell you this. I really felt like Mr. Benson was with us today,” Amoss added.

My Boy Jack, trained by Keith Desormeaux, now has 32 points. Part owner Sol Kumin of Monomoy Stables said the horse could run in the Arkansas Derby if he needs more points to earn a start at Churchill Downs on May 5.

“We’ll wait to see how he comes out and what Keith wants to do,” Kumin said. “In Keith we trust.”

Renowned jockey Jose Flores dies in racing accident

Associated PressMar 22, 2018, 10:23 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) A renowned jockey who was among the best in Pennsylvania history died Thursday of injuries suffered in a racing accident.

Parx Racing announced the death of Jose Flores, 56, who was racing Monday at the suburban Philadelphia track when his horse went down and Flores was thrown off. The jockey hit the ground headfirst and suffered a massive trauma.

He was removed from life support Thursday afternoon.

Flores won 4,650 races in a career that spanned more than three decades. He was the top career earner at Parx, formerly known as Philadelphia Park.

“It’s unbelievable, just sickening,” Scott Lake, the top trainer at Parx, who has known Flores since 1991, told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “He was just tremendous, a nice guy, always a professional.”

Flores’ mounts earned $64 million in nearly 29,000 career starts, according to the Equibase thoroughbred database.

Parx called Flores an “outstanding jockey” and expressed condolences to his family.

The Jockeys’ Guild said Flores is the 157th jockey to die in a racing accident in unofficial records going back to 1940. The group said that before Flores, it had no record of a jockey ever being killed in an accident at a Pennsylvania track.

Native River gets wire-to-wire win in Cheltenham Gold Cup

Associated PressMar 16, 2018, 10:24 PM EDT
CHELTENHAM, England (AP) Native River delivered an exhibition in front-running to outlast favorite Might Bite in a thrilling duel to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Britain’s most prestigious jumps race, on Friday.

Ridden by champion jockey Richard Johnson, 5-1 shot Native River took the lead right from the start and was never passed in the race over 3 miles and 2 1/2 furlongs in front of a crowd of 70,000.

After they jumped the last fence, Native River and Might Bite were neck and neck, but Johnson got a kick out of the Colin Tizzard-trained horse on the uphill finish and Native River won by 4 1/2 lengths – a year after finishing third in the race.

For Johnson, it was a second victory in the Gold Cup – 18 years after his first on Looks Like Trouble.

“It’s been a long 18 years,” Johnson said. “To be honest, I was a passenger.

“The more I asked from him, the better he jumped.”

Might Bite’s handler, Nicky Henderson, was looking to become the first trainer to capture the Cheltenham Festival’s three signature races in the same year – the Champion Hurdle, the Champion Chase, and the Gold Cup.

It was Might Bite’s first defeat over fences, and Henderson said the heavy going didn’t do the horse any favors – especially against a rival who is a past winner of the Welsh National and the Hennessy Gold Cup

“It was the right thing to track Native River because no other horse got into the race, he had to be in the right place,” Henderson said of the 4-1 favorite.

“On better ground, stamina wouldn’t have been an issue. But in that ground you have to work so much harder. The winner is a Welsh National winner and the reason I’ve never won that race is because I can’t find horses that go in that ground.”

Native River won his owners 369,822 pounds ($515,000).

Anibale Fly, a 33-1 shot, was third.