AP

Kansas, Villanova Face Pesky Underdogs on Sweet 16 Betting Lines

OddsSharkMar 23, 2018, 8:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Both the Kansas Jayhawks and the Villanova Wildcats’ opponents in the Sweet 16 drag in a poor conference trend.

The Jayhawks and senior leader Devonte’ Graham are five-point betting favorites against the Clemson Tigers with a 142.5-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in a Midwest Region betting matchup in Omaha on Friday.

While Kansas got through the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament without being in peak form, the the OddsShark College Basketball Database shows it is 16-4 straight-up and 11-8-1 against the spread in its last 20 games as a favorite of 5.0 or fewer points. Clemson is 0-4 SU and ATS in its last four games against the Big 12, the conference Kansas has dominated for 14 years.

Although the total has gone over in three of Clemson’s last four games, it possesses strong interior defense. Kansas will try to counter that through its perimeter game and the return of seven-foot center Udoka Azubuike, who missed almost all of the last two weeks due to a knee ailment.

The Duke Blue Devils are 11.5-point favorites against the Syracuse Orange with a 133.5 total in the late Midwest Region matchup. There are strong trends on each side of this ACC matchup – for instance, Syracuse is 7-1 ATS in its last eight NCAA Tournament games, while Duke is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games against the ACC.

Both teams exhibited robust defense in the first round. Duke, with freshman Marvin Bagley leading a lineup that has five double-digit scorers, has a much better offense. Syracuse is 2-10 SU in its last 12 games as a double-digit underdog.

The Villanova Wildcats are five-point favorites on the March Madness odds against the West Virginia Mountaineers with a 152.5 total in an East Region matchup at Boston. West Virginia, which is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games against the Big East, is one of the poorest teams in the country at defending three-pointers, which is Villanova’s speciality.

The form favors Villanova, which has a 1-2 scoring punch with Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges and is 19-0 SU in its last 19 games on a Friday. The total, incidentally, exactly matches the average combined score of West Virginia’s last eight games, seven of which have finished over.

And the Purdue Boilermakers are 1.5-point favorites against the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a 137 total in the late East Region matchup. While it’s true that Texas Tech has never gone deeper than the Sweet 16, it is 8-2 SU and 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games and has a diverse offense built around guard Keenan Evans.

Purdue could still be without center Isaac Haas down low, but the Boilermakers, 18-3 SU in their last 21 games, are a good shooting team thanks to Carsen Edwards, Vincent Edwards and point guard Dakota Mathias. The total has gone over in six of Texas Tech’s last eight games (average combined score: 143.0). The total  has also gone over in four of Purdue’s last five games (average combined score: 143.4).

The winning teams advance to the Elite Eight on Sunday. The first two Final Four spots will be determined on Saturday, with the Kansas State Wildcats facing the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers in the South Region final in Atlanta, while the Michigan Wolverines face the Florida State Seminoles in the West Region final in Los Angeles.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

 

NCAA Tournament: Michigan, Gonzaga Sweet 16 betting favorites

OddsSharkMar 20, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Michigan Wolverines and big man Moritz Wagner will surely try to grind down the pace against the Texas A&M Aggies in their Sweet 16 matchup this week.

Michigan, the highest surviving seed in the West Region, are three-point favorites against Texas A&M on the March Madness odds with a 134.5-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in a Thursday matchup that takes place in Los Angeles.

Michigan might not have played to potential during the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, but the OddsShark College Basketball Database shows they are 11-0 straight-up and 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games.

Texas A&M will try to cancel out Wagner with sophomore forward Robert Williams, but the big question is whether their streaky three-point shooting will run hot or cold against Michigan, one of the best defensive teams in the country. Texas A&M is 6-1 SU in its last seven games against the Big Ten.

The total has gone over in five of Michigan’s last seven games, but the average total has been 134.86, right around this matchup’s likely closing total.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are 5.5-point betting favorites against the Florida State Seminoles with a 153-point total in the late West Region betting matchup at Los Angeles. Gonzaga has plentiful scoring options, including Zach Norvell, but squeaking through its first two games reflects how it is 5-12 ATS in its last 17 games as a favorite.

Florida State, which has had the over hit in five of its last six Thursday games, has a pressing defense that can cause problems and also has length in their hard-court defense. The Seminoles are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as an underdog of 5.5 or more, but 3-15 SU in their last 18 matchups when oddsmakers spotted them that many points.

The Nevada Wolf Pack are 1.5-point favorites against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers with a 143.5 total in a South Region betting matchup at Atlanta. The pace will likely be tied to the point guard matchup between Nevada’s Cody Martin, who leads one of the country’s highest-scoring offenses, and Loyola-Chicago’s Clayton Custer.

Nevada has an average total of 160.33 in its last three games and it is 10-3 SU in its last 13 games when it’s had at least three days of rest. Loyola-Chicago is 15-3 ATS in its last 18 games against teams with winning records.

And the Kentucky Wildcats are 5.5-point favorites against the Kansas State Wildcats with a 138.5 total, also at Atlanta. Kentucky, led by the likes of guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forward Kevin Knox, has shown signs it can sustain its two big trends – it is 6-0 SU and ATS in its last six as a favorite of six or fewer points and nine of its last 10 games have gone over.

Kansas State leading scorer Dean Wade (foot) could return from missing the last three games, but these Wildcats are just 1-3 SU in their last four games after consecutive wins.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Jordan Peele isn’t Jordan Poole, but he’ll take the compliments anyway

Getty Images
By Jack McLooneMar 19, 2018, 1:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A lot of people only watch college basketball during the NCAA Tournament, so you’ll forgive them if they get a little confused sometimes. For example, when they mix up Michigan’s second round hero Jordan Poole with “Get Out” director Jordan Peele.

Poole catapulted himself into the public consciousness with a ridiculous buzzer-beater to give Michigan the 64-63 win over Houston. Well-wishers took to Twitter to congratulate him, but a different – but close! – name pops up when you search @JordanP: Peele’s handle, @JordanPeele. Poole’s is @JordanPoole_2.

Peele was more than happy to accept the congratulations. All those hours in the gym finally paid off for him.

To be fair, Peele has hit a game-winner before (and gave a pretty motivational post-game speech).

Poole, for his part, didn’t seem too upset at being mixed up with one of the hottest writers and directors in Hollywood right now.

In the realm of mistagged tweets, this went pretty well, considering most people on Twitter are mean. Peele could have just as easily been receiving misplaced insults if Poole had turned the ball over instead of saving Michigan’s season.

Now that they’ve been linked up on Twitter, people think Poole has earned an appearance in Peele’s next project. Maybe if the Wolverines complete their run to the National Championship?