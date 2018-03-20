NCAA Tournament: Michigan, Gonzaga Sweet 16 betting favorites

The Michigan Wolverines and big man Moritz Wagner will surely try to grind down the pace against the Texas A&M Aggies in their Sweet 16 matchup this week.

Michigan, the highest surviving seed in the West Region, are three-point favorites against Texas A&M on the March Madness odds with a 134.5-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in a Thursday matchup that takes place in Los Angeles.

Michigan might not have played to potential during the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, but the OddsShark College Basketball Database shows they are 11-0 straight-up and 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games.

Texas A&M will try to cancel out Wagner with sophomore forward Robert Williams, but the big question is whether their streaky three-point shooting will run hot or cold against Michigan, one of the best defensive teams in the country. Texas A&M is 6-1 SU in its last seven games against the Big Ten.

The total has gone over in five of Michigan’s last seven games, but the average total has been 134.86, right around this matchup’s likely closing total.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are 5.5-point betting favorites against the Florida State Seminoles with a 153-point total in the late West Region betting matchup at Los Angeles. Gonzaga has plentiful scoring options, including Zach Norvell, but squeaking through its first two games reflects how it is 5-12 ATS in its last 17 games as a favorite.

Florida State, which has had the over hit in five of its last six Thursday games, has a pressing defense that can cause problems and also has length in their hard-court defense. The Seminoles are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as an underdog of 5.5 or more, but 3-15 SU in their last 18 matchups when oddsmakers spotted them that many points.

The Nevada Wolf Pack are 1.5-point favorites against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers with a 143.5 total in a South Region betting matchup at Atlanta. The pace will likely be tied to the point guard matchup between Nevada’s Cody Martin, who leads one of the country’s highest-scoring offenses, and Loyola-Chicago’s Clayton Custer.

Nevada has an average total of 160.33 in its last three games and it is 10-3 SU in its last 13 games when it’s had at least three days of rest. Loyola-Chicago is 15-3 ATS in its last 18 games against teams with winning records.

And the Kentucky Wildcats are 5.5-point favorites against the Kansas State Wildcats with a 138.5 total, also at Atlanta. Kentucky, led by the likes of guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forward Kevin Knox, has shown signs it can sustain its two big trends – it is 6-0 SU and ATS in its last six as a favorite of six or fewer points and nine of its last 10 games have gone over.

Kansas State leading scorer Dean Wade (foot) could return from missing the last three games, but these Wildcats are just 1-3 SU in their last four games after consecutive wins.

Jordan Peele isn’t Jordan Poole, but he’ll take the compliments anyway

A lot of people only watch college basketball during the NCAA Tournament, so you’ll forgive them if they get a little confused sometimes. For example, when they mix up Michigan’s second round hero Jordan Poole with “Get Out” director Jordan Peele.

Poole catapulted himself into the public consciousness with a ridiculous buzzer-beater to give Michigan the 64-63 win over Houston. Well-wishers took to Twitter to congratulate him, but a different – but close! – name pops up when you search @JordanP: Peele’s handle, @JordanPeele. Poole’s is @JordanPoole_2.

Peele was more than happy to accept the congratulations. All those hours in the gym finally paid off for him.

To be fair, Peele has hit a game-winner before (and gave a pretty motivational post-game speech).

Poole, for his part, didn’t seem too upset at being mixed up with one of the hottest writers and directors in Hollywood right now.

In the realm of mistagged tweets, this went pretty well, considering most people on Twitter are mean. Peele could have just as easily been receiving misplaced insults if Poole had turned the ball over instead of saving Michigan’s season.

Now that they’ve been linked up on Twitter, people think Poole has earned an appearance in Peele’s next project. Maybe if the Wolverines complete their run to the National Championship?

Gonzaga, Duke among Saturday March Madness betting favorites

The betting line is set right where the Gonzaga Bulldogs have difficulty, but their second-round opponent, the Ohio State Buckeyes, have a spotty track record as an underdog.

As March Madness moves into the Round of 32, the Bulldogs and star point guard Josh Perkins are 3.5-point betting favorites against the Ohio State Buckeyes with a 143-point total in a Saturday matchup set for Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Gonzaga is 14-0 straight-up over its last 14 games, but only 4-12 against the spread in its last 16 games as a favorite of 3.0 or more, according to the OddsShark College Basketball Database. Ohio State is 13-31 SU in its last 44 games as an underdog.

The Kansas Jayhawks are 4.5-point favorites against the Seton Hall Pirates with a 153.5 total. Kansas is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games as a favorite of 4.5 or fewer.  Seton Hall is 6-2 SU and 7-1 ATS in its last eight games as an underdog of 4.5 or fewer. The total has gone over in nine of Seton Hall’s last 11 games, with an average total of 162.36.

The Kentucky Wildcats are six-point favorites against the Buffalo Bulls with a 156.5 total at Boise, Idaho. Buffalo is 11-1 ATS in its last 12 games in March. Kentucky is 8-1 SU and ATS in its last nine games and the total has gone over in eight of those contests, with an average total of 149.44.

The Michigan Wolverines are three-point favorites against the Houston Cougars with a 134 total at Wichita, Kansas. Michigan is 10-0 SU and 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games. The total has gone over in five of Houston’s last seven games in March. The total has gone over in five of Michigan’s last six games, with an average combined score of 137.17.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are two-point favorites against the Florida Gators with a 134 total at Dallas. Florida is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games against the Big 12, while the total has gone under in nine of the Gators’ last 12 games overall (average total: 132.75). Texas Tech is 0-7-1 ATS in its last eight games.

The Villanova Wildcats are 11-point favorites against the Alabama Crimson Tide with a 148 total at Pittsburgh. Alabama is 0-5 SU in its last five games against the Big East. The total has gone over in 13 of Villanova’s last 16 games, with an average combined score of 159.25.

The Tennessee Volunteers are five-point favorites against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers with a 130.5 total at Dallas. Loyola-Chicago is 15-4 ATS in its last 19 games. Tennessee is 11-0 SU in its last 11 games as a favorite of 6.0 or more. The total has gone under in six of Tennessee’s last eight games, with an average total of 131.75.

And the Duke Blue Devils are 9.5-point favorites against the Rhode Island Rams at Pittsburgh. The total has gone under in five of Rhode Island’s last seven games, with an 140.43 average total. The total has also gone under in eight of Duke’s last nine games, with an average combined score of 134.78. Duke is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games.

