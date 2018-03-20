NCAA Tournament: Michigan, Gonzaga Sweet 16 betting favorites

The Michigan Wolverines and big man Moritz Wagner will surely try to grind down the pace against the Texas A&M Aggies in their Sweet 16 matchup this week.

Michigan, the highest surviving seed in the West Region, are three-point favorites against Texas A&M on the March Madness odds with a 134.5-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in a Thursday matchup that takes place in Los Angeles.

Michigan might not have played to potential during the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, but the OddsShark College Basketball Database shows they are 11-0 straight-up and 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games.

Texas A&M will try to cancel out Wagner with sophomore forward Robert Williams, but the big question is whether their streaky three-point shooting will run hot or cold against Michigan, one of the best defensive teams in the country. Texas A&M is 6-1 SU in its last seven games against the Big Ten.

The total has gone over in five of Michigan’s last seven games, but the average total has been 134.86, right around this matchup’s likely closing total.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are 5.5-point betting favorites against the Florida State Seminoles with a 153-point total in the late West Region betting matchup at Los Angeles. Gonzaga has plentiful scoring options, including Zach Norvell, but squeaking through its first two games reflects how it is 5-12 ATS in its last 17 games as a favorite.

Florida State, which has had the over hit in five of its last six Thursday games, has a pressing defense that can cause problems and also has length in their hard-court defense. The Seminoles are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as an underdog of 5.5 or more, but 3-15 SU in their last 18 matchups when oddsmakers spotted them that many points.

The Nevada Wolf Pack are 1.5-point favorites against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers with a 143.5 total in a South Region betting matchup at Atlanta. The pace will likely be tied to the point guard matchup between Nevada’s Cody Martin, who leads one of the country’s highest-scoring offenses, and Loyola-Chicago’s Clayton Custer.

Nevada has an average total of 160.33 in its last three games and it is 10-3 SU in its last 13 games when it’s had at least three days of rest. Loyola-Chicago is 15-3 ATS in its last 18 games against teams with winning records.

And the Kentucky Wildcats are 5.5-point favorites against the Kansas State Wildcats with a 138.5 total, also at Atlanta. Kentucky, led by the likes of guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forward Kevin Knox, has shown signs it can sustain its two big trends – it is 6-0 SU and ATS in its last six as a favorite of six or fewer points and nine of its last 10 games have gone over.

Kansas State leading scorer Dean Wade (foot) could return from missing the last three games, but these Wildcats are just 1-3 SU in their last four games after consecutive wins.

