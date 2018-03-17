Gonzaga, Duke among Saturday March Madness betting favorites

Getty Images

OddsSharkMar 17, 2018, 12:39 AM EDT
The betting line is set right where the Gonzaga Bulldogs have difficulty, but their second-round opponent, the Ohio State Buckeyes, have a spotty track record as an underdog.

As March Madness moves into the Round of 32, the Bulldogs and star point guard Josh Perkins are 3.5-point betting favorites against the Ohio State Buckeyes with a 143-point total in a Saturday matchup set for Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Gonzaga is 14-0 straight-up over its last 14 games, but only 4-12 against the spread in its last 16 games as a favorite of 3.0 or more, according to the OddsShark College Basketball Database. Ohio State is 13-31 SU in its last 44 games as an underdog.

The Kansas Jayhawks are 4.5-point favorites against the Seton Hall Pirates with a 153.5 total. Kansas is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games as a favorite of 4.5 or fewer.  Seton Hall is 6-2 SU and 7-1 ATS in its last eight games as an underdog of 4.5 or fewer. The total has gone over in nine of Seton Hall’s last 11 games, with an average total of 162.36.

The Kentucky Wildcats are six-point favorites against the Buffalo Bulls with a 156.5 total at Boise, Idaho. Buffalo is 11-1 ATS in its last 12 games in March. Kentucky is 8-1 SU and ATS in its last nine games and the total has gone over in eight of those contests, with an average total of 149.44.

The Michigan Wolverines are three-point favorites against the Houston Cougars with a 134 total at Wichita, Kansas. Michigan is 10-0 SU and 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games. The total has gone over in five of Houston’s last seven games in March. The total has gone over in five of Michigan’s last six games, with an average combined score of 137.17.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are two-point favorites against the Florida Gators with a 134 total at Dallas. Florida is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games against the Big 12, while the total has gone under in nine of the Gators’ last 12 games overall (average total: 132.75). Texas Tech is 0-7-1 ATS in its last eight games.

The Villanova Wildcats are 11-point favorites against the Alabama Crimson Tide with a 148 total at Pittsburgh. Alabama is 0-5 SU in its last five games against the Big East. The total has gone over in 13 of Villanova’s last 16 games, with an average combined score of 159.25.

The Tennessee Volunteers are five-point favorites against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers with a 130.5 total at Dallas. Loyola-Chicago is 15-4 ATS in its last 19 games. Tennessee is 11-0 SU in its last 11 games as a favorite of 6.0 or more. The total has gone under in six of Tennessee’s last eight games, with an average total of 131.75.

And the Duke Blue Devils are 9.5-point favorites against the Rhode Island Rams at Pittsburgh. The total has gone under in five of Rhode Island’s last seven games, with an 140.43 average total. The total has also gone under in eight of Duke’s last nine games, with an average combined score of 134.78. Duke is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

OddsSharkMar 13, 2018, 8:32 AM EDT
The Kentucky Wildcats have their requisite NBA-bound freshman in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but the NCAA Tournament selection committee has stuck them with an opponent that thrives at grinding down the pace.

As 2018 NCAA Tournament tips off, Kentucky is listed as a 5.5-point favorites against Davidson with a 143-point total on the March Madness odds in a Thursday matchup set for Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Kentucky is 7-1 straight-up and against the spread over its last eight games and the total has gone OVER in seven of those matchups, according to the OddsShark College Basketball Database. However, Davidson is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 Thursday games and has also kept the total under in its last seven games when it had at least three days off prior to playing.

Elsewhere, the Rhode Island Rams are two-point favorites against the Oklahoma Sooners with a 158 total in a Thursday matchup in Pittsburgh. The total has gone UNDER in five of Rhode Island’s last six games. Oklahoma is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games against the Atlantic 10, but it is also 2-10 ATS in its last 12 games.

The Virginia Tech Hokies are two-point favorites against the Alabama Crimson Tide with a 142 total in Pittsburgh. The total has gone UNDER in Virginia Tech’s last nine games. Virginia Tech is 4-10 SU in its last 14 games against the SEC. The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Alabama’s last 20 games.

The Houston Cougars are four-point favorites against the San Diego State Aztecs with a 143 total in Wichita, Kansas. Houston is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games. San Diego State is 7-0 SU and ATS in its last seven games against teams with winning records.

The Seton Hall Pirates are 2.5-point favorites against the North Carolina State Wolfpack with a 156 total in Wichita. The total has gone OVER in eight of Seton Hall’s last 10 games. North Carolina State is 5-2 SU and ATS in its last seven games.

The Miami Hurricanes are 1.5-point favorites against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers with a 134 total in Dallas. Miami is 0-7 ATS in its last seven games as a favorite. Loyola of Chicago is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games as an underdog of 2.5 or more.

Switching to Friday’s matchups, the Texas A&M Aggies are 3.5-point betting favorites against the Providence Friars with a 138 total in Charlotte, N.C. Texas A&M is 1-8 ATS in its last nine games as a favorite of 3.5 or less. Providence is 5-0 SU in its last five games on a Friday.

The Wichita State Shockers are 12-point favorites against the Marshall Thundering Herd with a 166 total in San Diego. Marshall is 4-1 ATS in its last five games as an underdog of 12.0 or more. Wichita State is 0-6 ATS in its last six games.

The Butler Bulldogs are 1.5-point favorites against the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 152 total in Detroit. Butler is 5-2 SU and ATS in its last seven games against the SEC. Arkansas is 3-8 SU in its last 11 games against the Big East.

The Creighton Bluejays are two-point favorites against the Kansas State Wildcats with a 144 total in Charlotte. Creighton is 1-5 ATS in its last six games as a favorite. The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Creighton’s last 12 games as a favorite. Kansas State is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games in March.

The Florida State Seminoles are one-point favorites against the Missouri Tigers with a 148 total in Nashville. Florida State is 0-8 ATS in its last eight tournament games as the favorite. Missouri is 5-1 ATS in its last six games against the ACC.

And the tournament begins with the First Four play-in games in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Radford Highlanders are 4.5-point favorites against the LIU-Brooklyn Blackbirds, while the UCLA Bruins are 3.5-point favorites against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in Tuesday’s betting matchups.

Warriors seeking Game 3 victory at Cleveland as road betting favorites

OddsSharkJun 7, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT
Golden State Warriors backers are hoping the third time will be the charm when it comes to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

As the best-of-seven series resumes near the banks of Lake Erie, Kevin Durant and the Warriors are listed as 3.5-point favorites against the Cavaliers with a 226-point total in their NBA Finals matchup on Wednesday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

In each of their two previous playoff matchups, Cleveland won Game 3 on its home floor at Quicken Loans Arena. Of course, those Warriors had neither Durant nor a record of 29-1 straight-up and 21-7-2 against the spread in their last 30 games (according to the OddsShark NBA Database). Nor were they threatening to go undefeated in the playoffs.

Golden State is 9-11 SU and 7-12-1 ATS in its last 20 road games when it was favored by 3.5 or fewer points, but apart from some turnover issues they have dictated terms to the Cavaliers. Cleveland has yet to find a defensive matchup for Durant (38 and 33 points in the first two games), while SG Klay Thompson went 8-for-12 from the floor in Game 2 on Sunday.

The Warriors’ turnovers (40) in the first two games almost matched their combined winning margin (41 points). It’s scary to think what Golden State, which is 5-0 ATS in their last five road games, would do if they cut their turnovers down to about 10 per game.

Cleveland, which is 16-4 SU and 12-8 ATS in its last 20 home playoff games, needs much more than characteristic superstar performances from SF LeBron James and PG Kyrie Irving to get back into the series. Members of the supporting cast such as PG J.R. Smith, PF Channing Frye (a solid three-point shooter) and physical PF Tristan Thompson will need to step up their contributions.

The Cavaliers shot 34.5 and 45 per cent in each of the first two games. That’s likely to improve now that the three-point threats such as Frye and Kevin Love are in familiar surroundings, but they would have still lost Game 2 even if they had shot 50% from the floor.

The total has gone over in seven of the Warriors’ last eight road games heading into Wednesday’s Game 3 matchup. The total has also gone over in four of the Warriors’ last six road games against the Cavaliers. The total has gone over in 12 of the Cavaliers’ 20 most recent home games against Western Conference teams.