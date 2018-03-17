Gonzaga, Duke among Saturday March Madness betting favorites

The betting line is set right where the Gonzaga Bulldogs have difficulty, but their second-round opponent, the Ohio State Buckeyes, have a spotty track record as an underdog.

As March Madness moves into the Round of 32, the Bulldogs and star point guard Josh Perkins are 3.5-point betting favorites against the Ohio State Buckeyes with a 143-point total in a Saturday matchup set for Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Gonzaga is 14-0 straight-up over its last 14 games, but only 4-12 against the spread in its last 16 games as a favorite of 3.0 or more, according to the OddsShark College Basketball Database. Ohio State is 13-31 SU in its last 44 games as an underdog.

The Kansas Jayhawks are 4.5-point favorites against the Seton Hall Pirates with a 153.5 total. Kansas is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games as a favorite of 4.5 or fewer. Seton Hall is 6-2 SU and 7-1 ATS in its last eight games as an underdog of 4.5 or fewer. The total has gone over in nine of Seton Hall’s last 11 games, with an average total of 162.36.

The Kentucky Wildcats are six-point favorites against the Buffalo Bulls with a 156.5 total at Boise, Idaho. Buffalo is 11-1 ATS in its last 12 games in March. Kentucky is 8-1 SU and ATS in its last nine games and the total has gone over in eight of those contests, with an average total of 149.44.

The Michigan Wolverines are three-point favorites against the Houston Cougars with a 134 total at Wichita, Kansas. Michigan is 10-0 SU and 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games. The total has gone over in five of Houston’s last seven games in March. The total has gone over in five of Michigan’s last six games, with an average combined score of 137.17.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are two-point favorites against the Florida Gators with a 134 total at Dallas. Florida is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games against the Big 12, while the total has gone under in nine of the Gators’ last 12 games overall (average total: 132.75). Texas Tech is 0-7-1 ATS in its last eight games.

The Villanova Wildcats are 11-point favorites against the Alabama Crimson Tide with a 148 total at Pittsburgh. Alabama is 0-5 SU in its last five games against the Big East. The total has gone over in 13 of Villanova’s last 16 games, with an average combined score of 159.25.

The Tennessee Volunteers are five-point favorites against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers with a 130.5 total at Dallas. Loyola-Chicago is 15-4 ATS in its last 19 games. Tennessee is 11-0 SU in its last 11 games as a favorite of 6.0 or more. The total has gone under in six of Tennessee’s last eight games, with an average total of 131.75.

And the Duke Blue Devils are 9.5-point favorites against the Rhode Island Rams at Pittsburgh. The total has gone under in five of Rhode Island’s last seven games, with an 140.43 average total. The total has also gone under in eight of Duke’s last nine games, with an average combined score of 134.78. Duke is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.