Native River gets wire-to-wire win in Cheltenham Gold Cup

Associated PressMar 16, 2018, 10:24 PM EDT
CHELTENHAM, England (AP) Native River delivered an exhibition in front-running to outlast favorite Might Bite in a thrilling duel to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Britain’s most prestigious jumps race, on Friday.

Ridden by champion jockey Richard Johnson, 5-1 shot Native River took the lead right from the start and was never passed in the race over 3 miles and 2 1/2 furlongs in front of a crowd of 70,000.

After they jumped the last fence, Native River and Might Bite were neck and neck, but Johnson got a kick out of the Colin Tizzard-trained horse on the uphill finish and Native River won by 4 1/2 lengths – a year after finishing third in the race.

For Johnson, it was a second victory in the Gold Cup – 18 years after his first on Looks Like Trouble.

“It’s been a long 18 years,” Johnson said. “To be honest, I was a passenger.

“The more I asked from him, the better he jumped.”

Might Bite’s handler, Nicky Henderson, was looking to become the first trainer to capture the Cheltenham Festival’s three signature races in the same year – the Champion Hurdle, the Champion Chase, and the Gold Cup.

It was Might Bite’s first defeat over fences, and Henderson said the heavy going didn’t do the horse any favors – especially against a rival who is a past winner of the Welsh National and the Hennessy Gold Cup

“It was the right thing to track Native River because no other horse got into the race, he had to be in the right place,” Henderson said of the 4-1 favorite.

“On better ground, stamina wouldn’t have been an issue. But in that ground you have to work so much harder. The winner is a Welsh National winner and the reason I’ve never won that race is because I can’t find horses that go in that ground.”

Native River won his owners 369,822 pounds ($515,000).

Anibale Fly, a 33-1 shot, was third.

Jockey Ruby Walsh to miss rest of Cheltenham Festival

Associated PressMar 15, 2018, 2:17 AM EDT
CHELTENHAM, England (AP) Jockey Ruby Walsh will miss the remainder of the Cheltenham Festival after aggravating a leg injury when falling off his horse during the RSA Insurance Novices’ chase on Wednesday.

Walsh, the most successful jockey in the festival’s history with 52 wins, had only recently returned to competition after a four-month layoff due to a broken leg. He was taken to a hospital for X-rays and his sister Jennifer said in a statement that “unfortunately he has aggravated a recent leg injury and will see his consultant in Dublin next week for further assessment.”

Walsh had been set to ride Killultagh Vic in Friday’s Gold Cup.

On Wednesday’s second day of the festival, Altior extended his unbeaten record over jumps to 13 in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Altior had a slow start eventually powered seven lengths clear of the Willie Mullins-trained Min.

It was also a good day for trainer Gordon Elliott who took home three wins, headlined by Samcro in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

The 8-11 favorite beat Black Op by two and three-quarter lengths.

Franklin, who won on Spectacular Bid in 1979, dead at 58

Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 5:11 PM EDT
BALTIMORE (AP) Ronnie Franklin, who rode Spectacular Bid to victory in the 1979 Kentucky Derby and Preakness, has died. He was 58.

Franklin’s nephew, Walter Cullum, said the former Maryland-based jockey died of lung cancer on Thursday.

Franklin was 19 when he guided Spectacular Bid to victory as a 3-5 favorite in the Kentucky Derby. After winning the Preakness by 5 + lengths, Franklin’s bid to capture the Triple Crown ended at the Belmont when Spectacular Bid finished third.

It was a crushing defeat, but Cullum said Franklin labeled his time aboard Spectacular Bid as “the highlight” of his career.

“He was so proud of that,” Cullum said.

Soon after that, Franklin battled substance abuse. But Cullum insisted Franklin “had been clean for years” before his death.

Cullum said Franklin was working with horses in California when diagnosed with cancer in March 2017. Franklin returned to Baltimore to receive treatment, and he and Cullum spent many an afternoon crabbing.

Cullum was 5 years old when Franklin rode Spectacular Bid, and his uncle’s success inspired the young boy to follow in his footsteps. Cullum had more than 4,000 mounts before retiring in 2010.