Jockey Ruby Walsh to miss rest of Cheltenham Festival

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) Jockey Ruby Walsh will miss the remainder of the Cheltenham Festival after aggravating a leg injury when falling off his horse during the RSA Insurance Novices’ chase on Wednesday.
Walsh, the most successful jockey in the festival’s history with 52 wins, had only recently returned to competition after a four-month layoff due to a broken leg. He was taken to a hospital for X-rays and his sister Jennifer said in a statement that “unfortunately he has aggravated a recent leg injury and will see his consultant in Dublin next week for further assessment.”
Walsh had been set to ride Killultagh Vic in Friday’s Gold Cup.
On Wednesday’s second day of the festival, Altior extended his unbeaten record over jumps to 13 in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Altior had a slow start eventually powered seven lengths clear of the Willie Mullins-trained Min.
It was also a good day for trainer Gordon Elliott who took home three wins, headlined by Samcro in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.
The 8-11 favorite beat Black Op by two and three-quarter lengths.
BALTIMORE (AP) Ronnie Franklin, who rode Spectacular Bid to victory in the 1979 Kentucky Derby and Preakness, has died. He was 58.
Franklin’s nephew, Walter Cullum, said the former Maryland-based jockey died of lung cancer on Thursday.
Franklin was 19 when he guided Spectacular Bid to victory as a 3-5 favorite in the Kentucky Derby. After winning the Preakness by 5 + lengths, Franklin’s bid to capture the Triple Crown ended at the Belmont when Spectacular Bid finished third.
It was a crushing defeat, but Cullum said Franklin labeled his time aboard Spectacular Bid as “the highlight” of his career.
“He was so proud of that,” Cullum said.
Soon after that, Franklin battled substance abuse. But Cullum insisted Franklin “had been clean for years” before his death.
Cullum said Franklin was working with horses in California when diagnosed with cancer in March 2017. Franklin returned to Baltimore to receive treatment, and he and Cullum spent many an afternoon crabbing.
Cullum was 5 years old when Franklin rode Spectacular Bid, and his uncle’s success inspired the young boy to follow in his footsteps. Cullum had more than 4,000 mounts before retiring in 2010.
NEW YORK (AP) An aggrieved harness-racing bettor has gone to court to recoup more than $31,000 in winnings he said he was cheated out of when a doped horse won a race in New Jersey two years ago.
Leading figures in harness racing said they had never before heard of such a lawsuit, which accuses the trainer of fraud and racketeering.
The general practice is to reallocate the purse to other owners if a winning horse is later proven to have been doped, but not to pay back bettors.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in New Jersey.
It represents an effort by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to open the gates for more litigation by bettors, which the animal rights group hopes would dramatically curtail illegal horse doping.