Kwiatkowski wins Tirreno-Adriatico, Dennis takes final stage

Associated PressMar 13, 2018, 1:06 PM EDT
SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, Italy (AP) Michal Kwiatkowski won the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race Tuesday after an impressive time trial on the final stage, which was won by Rohan Dennis.

Kwiatkowski started the individual time trial with an advantage of three seconds over Damiano Caruso and he was quicker than the Italian rider at every time check.

The Polish cyclist eventually finished 24 seconds ahead of Caruso in the overall standings, with Geraint Thomas third, 32 seconds behind his Team Sky teammate.

“I don’t actually know the final result, just that I won, and that’s all that matters,” Kwiatkowski said. “It was very nervous. When I was warming up it started raining so I was scared something might go wrong.

“I had to go with lower tire pressure. It was tricky … I had to be careful but I had good feelings today and that’s why I could finish so well.”

Thomas lost 36 seconds to the leaders following a mechanical failure during the fourth stage of the seven-stage race.

Dennis was quickest on the 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto. The Australian, who also won the closing time trial last year, was four seconds faster than Jos van Emden and eight ahead of Jonathan Castroviejo.

“To be honest I was nervous about it,” Dennis said. “I was looking at the best times on the course and was thinking, `What do I need to aim for?”‘

Dygert breaks pursuit record 2x at track cycling worlds

Associated PressMar 3, 2018, 7:43 PM EDT
APELDOORN, Netherlands (AP) Chloe Dygert broke the women’s individual pursuit world record twice in winning at the world track cycling championships on Saturday.

Dygert, who anchored the Americans to another team pursuit gold medal on Thursday, lowered the individual record time by two seconds in qualifying. Then in the final against Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands, Dygert took the record down again by 0.012 seconds to retain her crown.

Dygert took the record time from compatriot Sarah Hammer, the five-time world pursuit champion who retired in September.

“Not having Sarah here was strange, she’s been to every world championship with me,” Dygert said. “But I had a (video) call with her before my final ride and that gave me a little bit of extra energy.”

In other finals, Matthew Glaetzer of Australia won the men’s sprint, Miriam Welte of Germany won the women’s 500-meter time trial four years after she first won it, Szyman Sajnok of Poland edged the men’s omnium, and British duo Katie Archibald and Emily Nelson dominated the women’s Madison.

Glaetzer defeated defending champion Denis Dmitriev of Russia en route to the sprint final, where he overpowered rising British talent Jack Carlin 2-0.

Carlin merely hoped to make the quarterfinals in his first world individual sprint race, and had to compose himself on the podium.

“I was very close to throwing up,” he said. “Throwing up during the Australian national anthem probably wouldn’t have gone down very well ahead of the Commonwealth Games (next month).”

Welte followed up her team sprint win on Wednesday with the time trial victory, beating Daria Shmeleva of Russia to reverse the result from last year.

The men’s omnium went to the final lap, with Sajnok and Jan Willem van Schip of the Netherlands tied on points. Sajnok was first across the line. Simone Consonni of Italy was third.

Archibald and Nelson won eight of the 12 sprints in the Madison, all eight in a row. Archibald didn’t defend her omnium title on Friday because she didn’t feel well. Nelson partnered with her only in the morning after Elinor Barker was ruled out after crashing in the omnium. For Nelson, it was her first world title. She and Barker were second last year.

Clancy leads Britain to team pursuit win at track cycling

By Jacob YoungMar 2, 2018, 12:17 PM EDT
APELDOORN, Netherlands (AP) Three-time Olympic champion Edward Clancy led a youthful Britain team to victory in the men’s pursuit at the track cycling world championships on Thursday.

Also the Olympic women’s champion, Britain, came second to the United States, which won the world title for a third straight year.

Clancy won his sixth world title and teammates Kiam Emadi, Charlie Tanfield and Ethan Hayter their first in beating Denmark to the gold medal. Italy was third.

“I’m just happy to still be here. I’ll be 33 in a couple of weeks,” Clancy said. “I still have massive passion. When we get it right and win, nothing feels this good.”

The Americans dominated the women’s team pursuit, and never trailed in the final against Britain.

“After getting second at the Olympics it’s nice to get a win here,” U.S. anchor Chloe Dygart said. “However, even with the win, our goal is still looking ahead at Tokyo (in 2020). That’s what we are focused on.”

A silver medal was still remarkable for Britain’s Laura Kenny, the four-time Olympic gold medalist who gave birth to her first child in August and didn’t begin training with her team until early January.

“My comeback was supposed to be in August so to be here and take home a silver with the girls is way more than I expected,” Kenny said.

Her teammate Katie Archibald will not defend her omnium title on Friday, instead her madison partner Elinor Barker will go for it.

Yauheni Karaliok of Belarus won the men’s scratch race. He, Michele Scartezzini of Italy and Callum Scotson of Australia lapped the field, and Karaliok proved to be the stronger of the leading trio.

Also, Fabian Hernando Zapata of Colombia took the men’s keirin, improving on his silver medal last year. He took the lead on the final turn.

Tomoyuki Kawabata of Japan was second, and Maximillian Levy of Germany third.