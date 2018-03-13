2018 March Madness Odds and Trends: Round of 64 Betting Outlook

The Kentucky Wildcats have their requisite NBA-bound freshman in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but the NCAA Tournament selection committee has stuck them with an opponent that thrives at grinding down the pace.

As 2018 NCAA Tournament tips off, Kentucky is listed as a 5.5-point favorites against Davidson with a 143-point total on the March Madness odds in a Thursday matchup set for Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Kentucky is 7-1 straight-up and against the spread over its last eight games and the total has gone OVER in seven of those matchups, according to the OddsShark College Basketball Database. However, Davidson is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 Thursday games and has also kept the total under in its last seven games when it had at least three days off prior to playing.

Elsewhere, the Rhode Island Rams are two-point favorites against the Oklahoma Sooners with a 158 total in a Thursday matchup in Pittsburgh. The total has gone UNDER in five of Rhode Island’s last six games. Oklahoma is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games against the Atlantic 10, but it is also 2-10 ATS in its last 12 games.

The Virginia Tech Hokies are two-point favorites against the Alabama Crimson Tide with a 142 total in Pittsburgh. The total has gone UNDER in Virginia Tech’s last nine games. Virginia Tech is 4-10 SU in its last 14 games against the SEC. The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Alabama’s last 20 games.

The Houston Cougars are four-point favorites against the San Diego State Aztecs with a 143 total in Wichita, Kansas. Houston is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games. San Diego State is 7-0 SU and ATS in its last seven games against teams with winning records.

The Seton Hall Pirates are 2.5-point favorites against the North Carolina State Wolfpack with a 156 total in Wichita. The total has gone OVER in eight of Seton Hall’s last 10 games. North Carolina State is 5-2 SU and ATS in its last seven games.

The Miami Hurricanes are 1.5-point favorites against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers with a 134 total in Dallas. Miami is 0-7 ATS in its last seven games as a favorite. Loyola of Chicago is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games as an underdog of 2.5 or more.

Switching to Friday’s matchups, the Texas A&M Aggies are 3.5-point betting favorites against the Providence Friars with a 138 total in Charlotte, N.C. Texas A&M is 1-8 ATS in its last nine games as a favorite of 3.5 or less. Providence is 5-0 SU in its last five games on a Friday.

The Wichita State Shockers are 12-point favorites against the Marshall Thundering Herd with a 166 total in San Diego. Marshall is 4-1 ATS in its last five games as an underdog of 12.0 or more. Wichita State is 0-6 ATS in its last six games.

The Butler Bulldogs are 1.5-point favorites against the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 152 total in Detroit. Butler is 5-2 SU and ATS in its last seven games against the SEC. Arkansas is 3-8 SU in its last 11 games against the Big East.

The Creighton Bluejays are two-point favorites against the Kansas State Wildcats with a 144 total in Charlotte. Creighton is 1-5 ATS in its last six games as a favorite. The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Creighton’s last 12 games as a favorite. Kansas State is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games in March.

The Florida State Seminoles are one-point favorites against the Missouri Tigers with a 148 total in Nashville. Florida State is 0-8 ATS in its last eight tournament games as the favorite. Missouri is 5-1 ATS in its last six games against the ACC.

And the tournament begins with the First Four play-in games in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Radford Highlanders are 4.5-point favorites against the LIU-Brooklyn Blackbirds, while the UCLA Bruins are 3.5-point favorites against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in Tuesday’s betting matchups.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.