Federer opens Indian Wells title defense with 2-day win

Associated PressMar 12, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) Roger Federer completed a rain-delayed debut match at the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday with a 6-3, 7-6 (6) win over Federico Delbonis of Argentina.

On Saturday, Federer led 6-3, 2-2 when the match was delayed by a heavy drizzle 56 minutes after it began. Federer, who earned his fifth title at Indian Wells last year, saved a set point in the second-set tiebreaker and advanced to face Filip Krajinovic on Monday.

Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion who lost to Federer in the final of this year’s Australian Open, eased to a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Marton Fucsovics.

Taro Daniel, a 190th-ranked qualifier, upset five-time Indian Wells champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1.

Djokovic was makings his first appearance since being stunned by Hyeon Chung at the Australian Open. Djokovic sprinted out to a 5-2 lead against the 25-yard-old from Japan, but his mistakes began to add up and he finished with 58 unforced errors.

It was the earliest loss for Djokovic at Indian Wells since a first-round exit in 2006.

“It felt like first match I ever played on the tour,” Djokovic said. “Very weird. I mean, I just completely lost rhythm, everything.”

Gael Monfils upset No. 15 seed and 2012 runner-up John Isner 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-5.

On the women’s side, top-ranked Simona Halep came back to top 19-year-old Caroline Dolehide 1-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 in just over two hours.

American Amanda Anisimova took down two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-2, 6-4 in a match lasting just over an hour to become the first 16-year-old to move into the fourth round at Indian Wells since Viktoriya Kutuzova in 2005.

“It feels crazy. I mean, I’m still in shock,” Anisimova said. “She’s the best player I have ever played, and it was the biggest court I have ever played on. So it was definitely nerve-wracking kind of, but I was enjoying it so much out there and I was playing my best. It was a good day.”

Former No. 1 and tenth-seed Angelique Kerber rallied past Ekaterina Makarova 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 and Petra Martic upset last year’s French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3.

Williams sisters win to set up clash at Indian Wells

Associated PressMar 11, 2018, 11:31 AM EDT
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) Serena Williams and sister Venus won at the BNP Paribas Open to set up a third-round clash in the desert tournament.

Serena got by No. 29 seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 7-6 (5), 7-5 in the second round on Saturday in her return from a 14-month absence after giving birth to her first child. Venus preceded her younger sister on the stadium court and beat Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-3, 6-4.

The sisters will resume their longtime rivalry on Monday. Serena leads Venus 17-11 all-time and has won eight of their last nine meetings, most recently the Australian Open final last year.

Wild card Danielle Collins defeated U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys 6-3, 7-6 (1) to continue a string of upsets.

Keys hasn’t made it past the fourth round at Indian Wells in eight tries. The No. 15 seed was mistake-prone throughout the second-round match, committing five unforced errors in the tiebreaker.

Collins, ranked 116th and making her first appearance in the main draw, is just starting her second year on the WTA Tour.

She joined American upset winners Sachia Vickery, who beat No. 3 seed Garbine Muguruza; 16-year-old wild card Amanda Anisimova, who beat No. 23 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova; and wild-card teenager Caroline Dolehide, a three-set winner over No. 30 Dominika Cibulkova on Friday.

In other matches Saturday, defending champion Elena Vesnina eliminated American CiCi Bellis 2-6, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 seed Elina Svitolina beat Mona Barthel 6-4, 6-3; No. 12 Julia Georges defeated Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-4, 6-1; No. 27 Carla Suarez Navarro beat Su-Wei Hsieh 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; and No. 26 Daria Gavrilova dismissed Yanina Wickmayer 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Two seeded players lost: No. 18 Magdalena Rybarikova and No. 28 Anett Kontaveit.

On the men’s side, fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem fired 10 aces to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; No. 7 Kevin Anderson defeated Evgeny Donskoy 7-5, 6-4; and No. 12 Tomas Berdych rolled past German Maximilian Marterer 6-1, 6-4 in just over an hour.

No. 30 Pablo Cuevas beat Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (4), 6-3.

No. 16 Fabio Fognini was beaten by Jeremy Chardy 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

 

Muguruza upset by American qualifier Vickery at Indian Wells

Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 11:28 AM EDT
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) Third-ranked Garbine Muguruza was upset by American qualifier Sachia Vickery 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 on Friday night at the BNP Paribas Open.

Muguruza took a 3-0 lead in the second set and appeared headed to the third round at Indian Wells, but the 22-year-old fought back. Vickery will face Naomi Osaka, who upset Aggie Radwanska after defeating Maria Sharapova in the first round.

Top-ranked Simona Halep beat Kristyna Pliskova 6-4, 6-4, and Petra Kvitova rallied past Yulia Putintseva 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-4 for her 14th consecutive match win.

Kvitova won the Qatar Open last month and has defeated six top-10 players this year.

Other second-round winners were No. 5 seed Karolina Pliskova, 7-6 (4), 6-1 over Irina-Camelia Begu; No. 6 Jelena Ostapenko stopped Belinda Bencic 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; No. 17 CoCo Vandeweghe defeated beat Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 7-6 (6); and Kristina Mladenovic edged Samantha Stosur 7-5, 7-5.

Nick Kyrgios withdrew Friday, citing a lingering elbow injury. He hasn’t played an ATP match since losing to Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open. He’ll be replaced by lucky loser Matteo Berrettini.

 