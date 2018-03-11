AP Photo

Williams sisters win to set up clash at Indian Wells

Associated PressMar 11, 2018, 11:31 AM EDT
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) Serena Williams and sister Venus won at the BNP Paribas Open to set up a third-round clash in the desert tournament.

Serena got by No. 29 seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 7-6 (5), 7-5 in the second round on Saturday in her return from a 14-month absence after giving birth to her first child. Venus preceded her younger sister on the stadium court and beat Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-3, 6-4.

The sisters will resume their longtime rivalry on Monday. Serena leads Venus 17-11 all-time and has won eight of their last nine meetings, most recently the Australian Open final last year.

Wild card Danielle Collins defeated U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys 6-3, 7-6 (1) to continue a string of upsets.

Keys hasn’t made it past the fourth round at Indian Wells in eight tries. The No. 15 seed was mistake-prone throughout the second-round match, committing five unforced errors in the tiebreaker.

Collins, ranked 116th and making her first appearance in the main draw, is just starting her second year on the WTA Tour.

She joined American upset winners Sachia Vickery, who beat No. 3 seed Garbine Muguruza; 16-year-old wild card Amanda Anisimova, who beat No. 23 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova; and wild-card teenager Caroline Dolehide, a three-set winner over No. 30 Dominika Cibulkova on Friday.

In other matches Saturday, defending champion Elena Vesnina eliminated American CiCi Bellis 2-6, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 seed Elina Svitolina beat Mona Barthel 6-4, 6-3; No. 12 Julia Georges defeated Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-4, 6-1; No. 27 Carla Suarez Navarro beat Su-Wei Hsieh 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; and No. 26 Daria Gavrilova dismissed Yanina Wickmayer 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Two seeded players lost: No. 18 Magdalena Rybarikova and No. 28 Anett Kontaveit.

On the men’s side, fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem fired 10 aces to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; No. 7 Kevin Anderson defeated Evgeny Donskoy 7-5, 6-4; and No. 12 Tomas Berdych rolled past German Maximilian Marterer 6-1, 6-4 in just over an hour.

No. 30 Pablo Cuevas beat Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (4), 6-3.

No. 16 Fabio Fognini was beaten by Jeremy Chardy 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

 

Muguruza upset by American qualifier Vickery at Indian Wells

AP Images
Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 11:28 AM EDT
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) Third-ranked Garbine Muguruza was upset by American qualifier Sachia Vickery 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 on Friday night at the BNP Paribas Open.

Muguruza took a 3-0 lead in the second set and appeared headed to the third round at Indian Wells, but the 22-year-old fought back. Vickery will face Naomi Osaka, who upset Aggie Radwanska after defeating Maria Sharapova in the first round.

Top-ranked Simona Halep beat Kristyna Pliskova 6-4, 6-4, and Petra Kvitova rallied past Yulia Putintseva 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-4 for her 14th consecutive match win.

Kvitova won the Qatar Open last month and has defeated six top-10 players this year.

Other second-round winners were No. 5 seed Karolina Pliskova, 7-6 (4), 6-1 over Irina-Camelia Begu; No. 6 Jelena Ostapenko stopped Belinda Bencic 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; No. 17 CoCo Vandeweghe defeated beat Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 7-6 (6); and Kristina Mladenovic edged Samantha Stosur 7-5, 7-5.

Nick Kyrgios withdrew Friday, citing a lingering elbow injury. He hasn’t played an ATP match since losing to Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open. He’ll be replaced by lucky loser Matteo Berrettini.

 

Sharapova splits with longtime coach Groeneveld

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 1:30 AM EDT
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) Maria Sharapova has split with her longtime coach after losing in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open.

She announced the mutual parting with Sven Groeneveld on Friday, two days after she was beaten in straight sets by Naomi Osaka of Japan in her return to Indian Wells after a three-year absence.

In a statement on her website, the five-time Grand Slam winner said, “After four successful and challenging years of collaboration together, I would like to thank Sven for his incredible loyalty, work ethic and most importantly the friendship that we have formed that will go beyond this working partnership. Although we have mutually agreed to part ways during this time, I have been incredibly fortunate to have a team leader like him in my corner for the past four years.”

Sharapova is ranked 41st in the world since returning to the tour last year after a 15-month doping ban.

Groeneveld has worked with Monica Seles, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Mary Pierce, Ana Ivanovic and Caroline Wozniacki.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis