AP Images

Muguruza upset by American qualifier Vickery at Indian Wells

Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 11:28 AM EST
Leave a comment

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) Third-ranked Garbine Muguruza was upset by American qualifier Sachia Vickery 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 on Friday night at the BNP Paribas Open.

Muguruza took a 3-0 lead in the second set and appeared headed to the third round at Indian Wells, but the 22-year-old fought back. Vickery will face Naomi Osaka, who upset Aggie Radwanska after defeating Maria Sharapova in the first round.

Top-ranked Simona Halep beat Kristyna Pliskova 6-4, 6-4, and Petra Kvitova rallied past Yulia Putintseva 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-4 for her 14th consecutive match win.

Kvitova won the Qatar Open last month and has defeated six top-10 players this year.

Other second-round winners were No. 5 seed Karolina Pliskova, 7-6 (4), 6-1 over Irina-Camelia Begu; No. 6 Jelena Ostapenko stopped Belinda Bencic 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; No. 17 CoCo Vandeweghe defeated beat Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 7-6 (6); and Kristina Mladenovic edged Samantha Stosur 7-5, 7-5.

Nick Kyrgios withdrew Friday, citing a lingering elbow injury. He hasn’t played an ATP match since losing to Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open. He’ll be replaced by lucky loser Matteo Berrettini.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Sharapova splits with longtime coach Groeneveld

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 1:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) Maria Sharapova has split with her longtime coach after losing in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open.

She announced the mutual parting with Sven Groeneveld on Friday, two days after she was beaten in straight sets by Naomi Osaka of Japan in her return to Indian Wells after a three-year absence.

In a statement on her website, the five-time Grand Slam winner said, “After four successful and challenging years of collaboration together, I would like to thank Sven for his incredible loyalty, work ethic and most importantly the friendship that we have formed that will go beyond this working partnership. Although we have mutually agreed to part ways during this time, I have been incredibly fortunate to have a team leader like him in my corner for the past four years.”

Sharapova is ranked 41st in the world since returning to the tour last year after a 15-month doping ban.

Groeneveld has worked with Monica Seles, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Mary Pierce, Ana Ivanovic and Caroline Wozniacki.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Serena Williams wins 1st match in comeback at Indian Wells

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 9, 2018, 2:52 AM EST
Leave a comment

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Serena Williams has won her first match in her comeback at the BNP Paribas Open after a 14-month layoff for the birth of her first child.

The 23-time major winner beat Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan 7-5, 6-3 in the first round Thursday night.

“It was incredible,” Williams said on court after the 1 ½-hour match. “It’s been over a year and a kid later and I get to go home to her now, and I’m excited about that.”

With new husband and Reddit co-found Alexis Ohanian looking on, Williams played from behind until breaking Diyas in the 11th game of the first set. Diyas netted a forehand and Williams yelled, “Come on!” as the crowd cheered.

Williams served a love game capped by a 100-mph ace in her first service game. She had break points in the first and fifth games but couldn’t convert. She started hitting harder and her familiar grunting returned when she tied the set 5-all.

Diyas and Williams traded service breaks early in the second set. Williams then broke her opponent again en route to winning the final five games. She smiled as she walked to the net, and her family gave her a standing ovation.

“It definitely wasn’t easy,” Williams said on court. “We always have a couple tight sets. It was good. I’m a little rusty, but it doesn’t matter. I’m just out here on this journey and doing the best I can.”

Also in Williams’ box were her mother Oracene, sisters Lyndrea and Isha, her agent, and her coach Patrick Mouratoglou. Older sister Venus watched from a balcony seat in an upper-level box on a 68-degree night in the Southern California desert.

Williams has been away since winning the 2017 Australian Open early in her pregnancy. She gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. six months ago.

Ohanian bought four billboards along Interstate 10 outside Palm Springs in tribute to his wife. The fourth billboard shows a photo of Williams and their daughter with the phrase “G.M.O.A.T” — greatest mother of all time — and is signed by Alexis Sr. and Jr.

Williams’ only competitive appearances since the birth came in December at an exhibition in Abu Dhabi, a Fed Cup doubles match with sister Venus last month and an exhibition in New York on Monday.

She is playing at Indian Wells under a protected ranking of 22nd. Williams hasn’t been unseeded at a tournament since 2011 in Cincinnati.

It was pointed out to Williams that it was International Women’s Day.

“I’m so excited to play on this night,” she said. “It was meant to be I think. I’m really happy about that.”

Another new mother, Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, followed Williams on stadium court. The two-time winner of the desert tournament needed a wild card to get in because she has been off the tour since Wimbledon. Azarenka, who gave birth to son Leo in December 2016, has been in a custody fight that limited her travel. She was to play Heather Watson of Britain.

In other first-round matches, CiCi Bellis overpowered qualifier Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 6-3.

The 18-year-old American, who turned down a full scholarship from Stanford to turn pro last August, had her serve broken just once by the Spaniard in the 65-minute match. Bellis earned a second-round matchup with defending champion Elena Vesnina of Russia.

Bellis led five Americans into the second round. She was joined by wild card Danielle Collins and Jennifer Brady, who both got stretched to three sets. Taylor Fritz needed three sets to advance in the men’s draw as did Mitchell Krueger and Jared Donaldson.

Other winners Thursday were Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig of Puerto Rico, qualifier Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium and Fernando Verdasco of Spain.