Franklin, who won on Spectacular Bid in 1979, dead at 58

BALTIMORE (AP) Ronnie Franklin, who rode Spectacular Bid to victory in the 1979 Kentucky Derby and Preakness, has died. He was 58.
Franklin’s nephew, Walter Cullum, said the former Maryland-based jockey died of lung cancer on Thursday.
Franklin was 19 when he guided Spectacular Bid to victory as a 3-5 favorite in the Kentucky Derby. After winning the Preakness by 5 + lengths, Franklin’s bid to capture the Triple Crown ended at the Belmont when Spectacular Bid finished third.
It was a crushing defeat, but Cullum said Franklin labeled his time aboard Spectacular Bid as “the highlight” of his career.
“He was so proud of that,” Cullum said.
Soon after that, Franklin battled substance abuse. But Cullum insisted Franklin “had been clean for years” before his death.
Cullum said Franklin was working with horses in California when diagnosed with cancer in March 2017. Franklin returned to Baltimore to receive treatment, and he and Cullum spent many an afternoon crabbing.
Cullum was 5 years old when Franklin rode Spectacular Bid, and his uncle’s success inspired the young boy to follow in his footsteps. Cullum had more than 4,000 mounts before retiring in 2010.
NEW YORK (AP) An aggrieved harness-racing bettor has gone to court to recoup more than $31,000 in winnings he said he was cheated out of when a doped horse won a race in New Jersey two years ago.
Leading figures in harness racing said they had never before heard of such a lawsuit, which accuses the trainer of fraud and racketeering.
The general practice is to reallocate the purse to other owners if a winning horse is later proven to have been doped, but not to pay back bettors.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in New Jersey.
It represents an effort by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to open the gates for more litigation by bettors, which the animal rights group hopes would dramatically curtail illegal horse doping.
HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) John Brunetti, a horse breeder and the owner of historic Hialeah Park since 1977, has died at 87.
Hialeah says on its website that he died at his home Friday in Boca Raton.
As Hialeah’s owner, Brunetti feuded with nearby Gulfstream Park and Calder Race Course for the best racing dates. When the state of Florida stopped assigning dates in 1989, Hialeah found itself unable to compete with the other tracks, and its prominence quickly faded.
Hialeah opened in 1925 and its heyday was a showplace for celebrities, pink flamingos and many of the sport’s greatest horses. A statue of Citation stands as a reminder of the track’s past.
Hialeah continued in recent years with quarter horse racing and a casino. Brunetti remained active in local business, and was active through his support of medical research and higher education.