Man United Hosts Liverpool in Pick’em Matchup on EPL Odds Board

OddsSharkMar 9, 2018, 9:24 AM EST
The recent history between Manchester United and Liverpool is the definition of the immovable object versus the irresistible force.

Manchester United and Liverpool are each offering +170 for a win while the draw is listed at +225 on the three-way moneyline for this English Premier League Saturday matchup, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. With nine games left in the EPL season, Manchester United has a two-point lead over Liverpool for second place overall.

The last four games in this matchup have all ended in either 0-0 or 1-1 draws and the last six have finished with no more than two goals, which is a key trend to be mindful of in a game with a 2.5 total. Man for man, Manchester United might have the edge in the central midfield through Alexis Sanchez, while Liverpool has the more potent finishers on the front end in Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. It’s hard to see Manchester United pressing its luck on the attack, so another draw could be in the offing.

The conservative tactics Newcastle United (+170) has favored of late could backfire against Southampton (+175, draw +210). The visiting Saints have taken a point in four consecutive away games and left winger Nathan Redmond has generated numerous scoring chances lately, so a draw or an upset win is achievable.

Everton (+115), with striker Glenn Murray in good form, draws Brighton & Hove Albion (+260, draw +215), which it is deadlocked with in the standings. The 2.0 total should finish over, since Everton will need to push for the three points but the Toffees have also conceded goals in five of their last six home games.

Chelsea (-365) is winless in three as it gets ready for a London derby, but Crystal Palace (+950, draw +450), has not earned a point in games that Wilfried Zaha (knee) has missed. While Zaha is back in training, there a distinct possibility that Crystal Palace will not chance anything in order to secure him for games against other relegation-zone opponents.

Arsenal (-210) has lost four in a row and its sluggish back line is matched against the aggressive high press of Watford (+550, draw +360) in a Sunday matchup on the Premier League betting lines. Watford’s Troy Deeney should be presented with some prime scoring chances and the Hornets rate a strong chance of coming away with a draw, or even more.

Bournemouth (+500) catches Tottenham Hotspur (-200, draw +350) in a Sunday matchup, as the Spurs try to regroup from a shocking elimination from the Champions League. The most value in this matchup is the over on the 3.0 total being even money, as Bournemouth has been steadily scoring at home (where it’s taken 11 of the last 15 possible points), while Tottenham’s Harry Kane has six goals in his last four games against Bournemouth.

Manchester City favored over Chelsea in highlight of Premier League Weekend

OddsSharkMar 2, 2018, 9:19 AM EST
Manchester City has momentum – as well as an attainable goals line – that might offset its quick turnaround for a feature match against Chelsea.

Manchester City is the -170 favorite with Chelsea coming back at +450, while the draw offers +315 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for this English Premier League matchup for Sunday. The teams are split at 3-3-2 in their last eight meetings, but first-place Manchester City won the reverse fixture in September.

Key contributors such as forward Sergio Aguero and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne are expected to feature for Manchester City. The Sky Blues only have a minus-1.0 goals line to clear on the Premier League betting lines and they should have motivation to go all out and bank three points, since it gets them that much closer to clinching the EPL title and being able to focus on winning the Champions League.

Chelsea, conversely, looks vulnerable with defeats in three of its last four EPL games.

Burnley (+145) hosts Everton (+220, draw +205) in a matchup of two teams trending in the wrong direction. The vibe for Burnley would probably be different if it had not allowed a stoppage-time equalizer against Southampton last week. The Clarets have been a reliable UNDER squad, with 23 of its 31 matches finishing with fewer than 2.5 goals. Tottenham is also 2-17 in its last 19 road games (all competitions).

Liverpool (-525) is at home against Newcastle United (+1300, draw +575), ahead of a Champions League second-leg match where it has a five-goal cushion. Liverpool likely isn’t in jeopardy of losing thanks to the goal-scoring of trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but Newcastle is offering an enticing -125 to cover the plus-2.0 goal line.

Fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur (-575) is catching Huddersfield Town (+1500, draw +600) on a downswing, which is why Harry Kane (who had two goals in Spurs’ reverse fixture at Huddersfield) and cohorts are laying 2.0 goals on the goal line. Huddersfield has struggled on the road, suggesting that Tottenham has a good shot to cover a big line.

Swansea City (+150) has a chance to clear the relegation zone at home against West Ham United (+195, draw +215). Swansea City has done well of late at teeing up scoring chances for Jordan Ayew and it’s plausible that the OVER hits on the 2.0 total since West Ham has the worst away goals-against record in the EPL.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+325), with striker Glenn Murray in a groove, faces Arsenal (-125, draw +275), which drags a three-match away losing streak into a Sunday matchup. Brighton has scored and allowed goals in five consecutive games and, given Arsenal’s defensive issues, there’s potential for an open game that could allow Brighton to make off with a victory.

Man Utd Favored Over Chelsea in Highlight EPL Betting Clash

OddsSharkFeb 22, 2018, 9:45 PM EST
Neither Manchester United nor Chelsea has been consistent lately but there is a strong home-team trend in their rivalry.

Manchester United is the +125 favorite with Chelsea coming back at +240, while the draw offers +220 and the total is 2.5 for this English Premier League matchup on Sunday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The home team is 5-1-0 (wins/draws/losses) in the last six games in this matchup.

Although it is in a minor tailspin, host Manchester United has the broader trend of having shut out 11 of its 14 home opponents. Winger Alexis Sanchez has also bolstered United’s attack.

The big question with Chelsea is the reliability of forward Alvaro Morata, who is mired in an eight-game goal drought and did not start during a Champions League match against Barcelona earlier this week. That makes it hard to take Chelsea for a road upset, but it is capable of earning a draw. This is a must-not-lose match for the two teams that are each vying for a top-four finish, which is why the sharps have the under priced at -135, expecting a close-to-the-vest contest.

Leicester City (-140) has striker Jamie Vardy on a four-match goal streak and winger Riyad Mahrez back in form going into its match against Stoke City (+400, draw +265), which has been porous defensively on the road. The over on the 2.5 total has great value at -115.

Last-place West Bromwich Albion (-110) carries the urgency factor at home against Huddersfield Town (+365, draw +215), since it is staring at relegation. The teams are second- and fourth-worst in scoring. Huddersfield might have a late spark from the Steve Mounie-Alex Pritchard combo and is very well-priced for the upset.

The week’s tightest three-way moneyline owes greatly to Burnley (+185) taking a winless skid spanning more than two months into its fixture against Southampton (+170, draw +195). However, Burnley and Chris Wood are facing a Southampton side that is somewhat depleted on the back line and the even 2.0 total offers the cushion of a push for bettors.

Brighton and Hove Albion (+105) hosts Swansea City (+295, draw +210) in a relegation battle. Brighton, which got goals in two consecutive games from winger Jose Izquierdo, cannot afford to drop points at home. Swansea City has not proven capable of scoring on the road, but five of its last six games have gone under 2.5 goals and center back Alfie Mawson is fit to play.

And Crystal Palace (+575) has a long list of injury absences that includes Wilfried Zaha as it hosts London rival Tottenham (-210, draw +345) in a Sunday betting matchup. The fact that five of the last fixtures have ended 1-0 accounts for the 2.5 total. Tottenham’s Harry Kane is more prolific away than at home, so the over should hit.

