Man United Hosts Liverpool in Pick’em Matchup on EPL Odds Board

The recent history between Manchester United and Liverpool is the definition of the immovable object versus the irresistible force.

Manchester United and Liverpool are each offering +170 for a win while the draw is listed at +225 on the three-way moneyline for this English Premier League Saturday matchup, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. With nine games left in the EPL season, Manchester United has a two-point lead over Liverpool for second place overall.

The last four games in this matchup have all ended in either 0-0 or 1-1 draws and the last six have finished with no more than two goals, which is a key trend to be mindful of in a game with a 2.5 total. Man for man, Manchester United might have the edge in the central midfield through Alexis Sanchez, while Liverpool has the more potent finishers on the front end in Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. It’s hard to see Manchester United pressing its luck on the attack, so another draw could be in the offing.

The conservative tactics Newcastle United (+170) has favored of late could backfire against Southampton (+175, draw +210). The visiting Saints have taken a point in four consecutive away games and left winger Nathan Redmond has generated numerous scoring chances lately, so a draw or an upset win is achievable.

Everton (+115), with striker Glenn Murray in good form, draws Brighton & Hove Albion (+260, draw +215), which it is deadlocked with in the standings. The 2.0 total should finish over, since Everton will need to push for the three points but the Toffees have also conceded goals in five of their last six home games.

Chelsea (-365) is winless in three as it gets ready for a London derby, but Crystal Palace (+950, draw +450), has not earned a point in games that Wilfried Zaha (knee) has missed. While Zaha is back in training, there a distinct possibility that Crystal Palace will not chance anything in order to secure him for games against other relegation-zone opponents.

Arsenal (-210) has lost four in a row and its sluggish back line is matched against the aggressive high press of Watford (+550, draw +360) in a Sunday matchup on the Premier League betting lines. Watford’s Troy Deeney should be presented with some prime scoring chances and the Hornets rate a strong chance of coming away with a draw, or even more.

Bournemouth (+500) catches Tottenham Hotspur (-200, draw +350) in a Sunday matchup, as the Spurs try to regroup from a shocking elimination from the Champions League. The most value in this matchup is the over on the 3.0 total being even money, as Bournemouth has been steadily scoring at home (where it’s taken 11 of the last 15 possible points), while Tottenham’s Harry Kane has six goals in his last four games against Bournemouth.

