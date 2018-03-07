Bettor sues harness-racing trainer for loss linked to doping

NEW YORK (AP) An aggrieved harness-racing bettor has gone to court to recoup more than $31,000 in winnings he said he was cheated out of when a doped horse won a race in New Jersey two years ago.
Leading figures in harness racing said they had never before heard of such a lawsuit, which accuses the trainer of fraud and racketeering.
The general practice is to reallocate the purse to other owners if a winning horse is later proven to have been doped, but not to pay back bettors.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in New Jersey.
It represents an effort by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to open the gates for more litigation by bettors, which the animal rights group hopes would dramatically curtail illegal horse doping.
HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) John Brunetti, a horse breeder and the owner of historic Hialeah Park since 1977, has died at 87.
Hialeah says on its website that he died at his home Friday in Boca Raton.
As Hialeah’s owner, Brunetti feuded with nearby Gulfstream Park and Calder Race Course for the best racing dates. When the state of Florida stopped assigning dates in 1989, Hialeah found itself unable to compete with the other tracks, and its prominence quickly faded.
Hialeah opened in 1925 and its heyday was a showplace for celebrities, pink flamingos and many of the sport’s greatest horses. A statue of Citation stands as a reminder of the track’s past.
Hialeah continued in recent years with quarter horse racing and a casino. Brunetti remained active in local business, and was active through his support of medical research and higher education.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hannelore Hanover is harness racing’s Horse of the Year.
The 6-year-old mare scored a dominant win in the balloting for the sport’s highest honor. She got 95 votes cast by members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association, easily outdistancing runner-up Ariana G, who received 15 in the results announced Sunday night at the organization’s annual banquet.
In addition to Horse of the Year, Hannelore Hanover also took home 2017 Dan Patch championship trophies as Trotter of the Year and best older female trotter.
Hannelore Hanover is the first trotting mare to be named Horse of the Year since Moni Maker in 1999. She won 10 of 17 races last season, earning $1.04 million for the ownership team of Burke Racing Stable, Mark Weaver, Mike Bruscemi, Frank Baldachino, and J&T Silva Stables.
Co-owner Ron Burke is the trainer; Yannick Gingras is her usual driver.