Hialeah Park owner and breeder John Brunetti dies at 87

HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) John Brunetti, a horse breeder and the owner of historic Hialeah Park since 1977, has died at 87.
Hialeah says on its website that he died at his home Friday in Boca Raton.
As Hialeah’s owner, Brunetti feuded with nearby Gulfstream Park and Calder Race Course for the best racing dates. When the state of Florida stopped assigning dates in 1989, Hialeah found itself unable to compete with the other tracks, and its prominence quickly faded.
Hialeah opened in 1925 and its heyday was a showplace for celebrities, pink flamingos and many of the sport’s greatest horses. A statue of Citation stands as a reminder of the track’s past.
Hialeah continued in recent years with quarter horse racing and a casino. Brunetti remained active in local business, and was active through his support of medical research and higher education.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hannelore Hanover is harness racing’s Horse of the Year.
The 6-year-old mare scored a dominant win in the balloting for the sport’s highest honor. She got 95 votes cast by members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association, easily outdistancing runner-up Ariana G, who received 15 in the results announced Sunday night at the organization’s annual banquet.
In addition to Horse of the Year, Hannelore Hanover also took home 2017 Dan Patch championship trophies as Trotter of the Year and best older female trotter.
Hannelore Hanover is the first trotting mare to be named Horse of the Year since Moni Maker in 1999. She won 10 of 17 races last season, earning $1.04 million for the ownership team of Burke Racing Stable, Mark Weaver, Mike Bruscemi, Frank Baldachino, and J&T Silva Stables.
Co-owner Ron Burke is the trainer; Yannick Gingras is her usual driver.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) Jockeys Robby Albarado, Corey Nakataki and Craig Perret are among 10 finalists on the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame ballot.
Also on the ballot released Thursday were thoroughbreds Blind Luck, Gio Ponti, Havre de Grace and Heavenly Prize, and trainers Mark Casse, John Shirreffs and David Whiteley.
Votes from two-thirds of the nominating committee were necessary to qualify as finalists and the rule capping the number of inductees at four has been eliminated.
Hall of Fame ballots will be mailed to the voting panel on March 1. Results of the voting on the contemporary candidates will be announced April 16. Those who receive a majority of the votes will be elected.
The induction ceremony will be held at the Fasig-Tipton Sales pavilion in Saratoga Springs on Aug. 3.