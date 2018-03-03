NBC Sports

Bautista Agut wins in Dubai for 2nd ATP title of the year

Associated PressMar 3, 2018, 5:32 PM EST
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain earned his second ATP title of the year when he beat Lucas Pouille of France 6-3, 6-4 in the Dubai Championships final on Saturday.

The third-seeded Bautista Agut denied the second-seeded Pouille his own second title this year and a chance to break into the top-10 rankings for the first time.

Pouille, the winner in Montpellier and runner-up last week in Marseille, looked out of steam in the final. Also, his last three matches were all three-setters.

Bautista Agut came to Dubai on a three-match losing streak after winning in Auckland in January. He was stoic in the final, converting three of his nine break chances, and dropping serve only once.

Of his eight career titles, “It is my best win,” he said.

He broke in the fourth game for the first set.

In the second, Pouille led 3-1 but lapsed back into errors and making less than half of his first serves. Bautista Agut broke straight back, and again in the ninth game and served out.

“I didn’t give him all the court, all the control of the game,” Bautista Agut said. “I was mentally strong. I could come back into the match playing very good tennis (in the second set).”

Del Potro reaches the semifinals in Mexico

Associated PressMar 2, 2018, 12:54 PM EST
ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) Argentinian Juan Martin Del Potro defeated Dominic Thiem 6-2, 7-6 (7) on Thursday night to qualify for the semifinals of the Mexican Open where he will play against German Alexander Zverev.

Zverev got a 6-4, 6-1 victory over American Ryan Harrison.

Kevin Anderson, from South Africa, will play against American Jared Donaldson in the other semifinal.

Del Potro now has a 4-0 record over Thiem.

The 21 year-old Donaldson needed only 53 minutes to beat Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-1.

Anderson got a 7-6 (5), 6-4 over Hyeon Chung, from South Korea.

Top-seeded Stephens rallies to advance in Acapulco

Associated PressMar 1, 2018, 1:22 PM EST
ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) Top-seeded Sloane Stephens rallied to beat Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-0 on Wednesday night to reach the Mexico Open quarterfinals.

Rafael Nadal withdrew before his opening match, saying he neeeds more time to recover from a hip injury. The second-ranked Spanish star hasn’t played since retiring in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Stephens saved a match point in the second-set tiebreaker against the left-hander. The American won the U.S. Open last year for her first Grand Slam title and took the Acapulco hardcourt event in 2016. She’ll face Switzerland’s Stefanie Voegele, a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Greece’s Maria Sakkari.

Second-seeded Kristina Mladenovic also overcame a slow start to advance, beating Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Mladenovic will play seventh-seeded Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine, a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Arina Rodionova of Australia.

Third-seeded Daria Gavrilova of Australia beat Mexico’s Renata Zarazua 7-5, 6-3 to set up a match against Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay. Royg beat No. 5 Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Fourth-seeded Zhang Shuai of China faced Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in a late match.

In men’s play, second-seeded Alexander Zverev beat fellow German Peter Gojowczyk 7-6 (6), 6-3. Zverev will face Ryan Harrison of the United States. Harrison edged Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Third-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria topped Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-2, 6-3. The Argentina Open winner two weeks ago on clay, Thiem will face the winner of a late match between sixth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina and David Ferrer of Spain.

Fifth-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa faced France’s Adrian Mannarino in another late match. Anderson won the New York Open two weeks ago.