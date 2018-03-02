Manchester City favored over Chelsea in highlight of Premier League Weekend

OddsSharkMar 2, 2018, 9:19 AM EST
Manchester City has momentum – as well as an attainable goals line – that might offset its quick turnaround for a feature match against Chelsea.

Manchester City is the -170 favorite with Chelsea coming back at +450, while the draw offers +315 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for this English Premier League matchup for Sunday. The teams are split at 3-3-2 in their last eight meetings, but first-place Manchester City won the reverse fixture in September.

Key contributors such as forward Sergio Aguero and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne are expected to feature for Manchester City. The Sky Blues only have a minus-1.0 goals line to clear on the Premier League betting lines and they should have motivation to go all out and bank three points, since it gets them that much closer to clinching the EPL title and being able to focus on winning the Champions League.

Chelsea, conversely, looks vulnerable with defeats in three of its last four EPL games.

Burnley (+145) hosts Everton (+220, draw +205) in a matchup of two teams trending in the wrong direction. The vibe for Burnley would probably be different if it had not allowed a stoppage-time equalizer against Southampton last week. The Clarets have been a reliable UNDER squad, with 23 of its 31 matches finishing with fewer than 2.5 goals. Tottenham is also 2-17 in its last 19 road games (all competitions).

Liverpool (-525) is at home against Newcastle United (+1300, draw +575), ahead of a Champions League second-leg match where it has a five-goal cushion. Liverpool likely isn’t in jeopardy of losing thanks to the goal-scoring of trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but Newcastle is offering an enticing -125 to cover the plus-2.0 goal line.

Fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur (-575) is catching Huddersfield Town (+1500, draw +600) on a downswing, which is why Harry Kane (who had two goals in Spurs’ reverse fixture at Huddersfield) and cohorts are laying 2.0 goals on the goal line. Huddersfield has struggled on the road, suggesting that Tottenham has a good shot to cover a big line.

Swansea City (+150) has a chance to clear the relegation zone at home against West Ham United (+195, draw +215). Swansea City has done well of late at teeing up scoring chances for Jordan Ayew and it’s plausible that the OVER hits on the 2.0 total since West Ham has the worst away goals-against record in the EPL.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+325), with striker Glenn Murray in a groove, faces Arsenal (-125, draw +275), which drags a three-match away losing streak into a Sunday matchup. Brighton has scored and allowed goals in five consecutive games and, given Arsenal’s defensive issues, there’s potential for an open game that could allow Brighton to make off with a victory.

Man Utd Favored Over Chelsea in Highlight EPL Betting Clash

OddsSharkFeb 22, 2018, 9:45 PM EST
Neither Manchester United nor Chelsea has been consistent lately but there is a strong home-team trend in their rivalry.

Manchester United is the +125 favorite with Chelsea coming back at +240, while the draw offers +220 and the total is 2.5 for this English Premier League matchup on Sunday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The home team is 5-1-0 (wins/draws/losses) in the last six games in this matchup.

Although it is in a minor tailspin, host Manchester United has the broader trend of having shut out 11 of its 14 home opponents. Winger Alexis Sanchez has also bolstered United’s attack.

The big question with Chelsea is the reliability of forward Alvaro Morata, who is mired in an eight-game goal drought and did not start during a Champions League match against Barcelona earlier this week. That makes it hard to take Chelsea for a road upset, but it is capable of earning a draw. This is a must-not-lose match for the two teams that are each vying for a top-four finish, which is why the sharps have the under priced at -135, expecting a close-to-the-vest contest.

Leicester City (-140) has striker Jamie Vardy on a four-match goal streak and winger Riyad Mahrez back in form going into its match against Stoke City (+400, draw +265), which has been porous defensively on the road. The over on the 2.5 total has great value at -115.

Last-place West Bromwich Albion (-110) carries the urgency factor at home against Huddersfield Town (+365, draw +215), since it is staring at relegation. The teams are second- and fourth-worst in scoring. Huddersfield might have a late spark from the Steve Mounie-Alex Pritchard combo and is very well-priced for the upset.

The week’s tightest three-way moneyline owes greatly to Burnley (+185) taking a winless skid spanning more than two months into its fixture against Southampton (+170, draw +195). However, Burnley and Chris Wood are facing a Southampton side that is somewhat depleted on the back line and the even 2.0 total offers the cushion of a push for bettors.

Brighton and Hove Albion (+105) hosts Swansea City (+295, draw +210) in a relegation battle. Brighton, which got goals in two consecutive games from winger Jose Izquierdo, cannot afford to drop points at home. Swansea City has not proven capable of scoring on the road, but five of its last six games have gone under 2.5 goals and center back Alfie Mawson is fit to play.

And Crystal Palace (+575) has a long list of injury absences that includes Wilfried Zaha as it hosts London rival Tottenham (-210, draw +345) in a Sunday betting matchup. The fact that five of the last fixtures have ended 1-0 accounts for the 2.5 total. Tottenham’s Harry Kane is more prolific away than at home, so the over should hit.

Manchester City, PSG Champions League favorites entering Round of 16

OddsSharkFeb 9, 2018, 8:57 AM EST
Manchester City is the slight favorite in Champions League futures, but Paris Saint-Germain can do the field a solid by bouncing two-time defending champion Real Madrid.

With the Round of 16 beginning next week, Manchester City and Kevin De Bruyne are a +350 favorite on the odds to win the Champions League, followed by Paris Saint-Germain at +400, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The next tier down includes Bayern Munich (+550), Barcelona (+600) and Real Madrid (+800) before a plunge to Manchester United (+1400), Liverpool (+1400), Juventus (+1800) and Tottenham Hotspur (+2200).

The tried-and-true sorting method of fading teams that are focused on winning league titles doesn’t apply. The top four teams on the board all lead by healthy margins. Juventus, running second in Italy’s Serie A, is the only high-on-the-board offering that fits this description.

The injury bug that Manchester City is fighting shouldn’t be a factor as it starts the knockout stage at FC Basel (+50000), the lowest team on the board, on Tuesday. The favorable draw buys Manchester City a little time as it embarks upon trying to be the first English team to make it to March extant in four competitions (EPL, Champions League, F.A. Cup and League Cup).

The matchup between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid is more the calibre of a semifinal, but the timing might be in favour of the French club. Real Madrid, which hosts the first leg on Wednesday, has been in a funk and has conceded goals in seven of its last eight games – hardly a promising sign ahead of a game against a team with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. In other words, one who thinks Paris Saint-Germain has the goods to be the first French team in 25 years to win the Champions League likely shouldn’t hesitate, since its price will probably be halved (and then some) if it advances.

Suffice to say, the guarantee that either the defending champs or a ballyhooed contender will be out should be a boon to the rest of the field.

Bayern Munich simply does not get enough of a push in the German Bundesliga to be a threat in Champions League, which it last won in 2013. Barcelona offers a great price that might owe to facing an EPL team, Chelsea, in the last-16 as well as lacking major signing Philippe Coutinho for this competition. However, with attacking midfielders Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, they are dangerous. Barcelona will not have defender Gerald Pique in this round, however.

Manchester United (+1400), with its penchant for defense, is a credible darkhorse play since the Champions League format does lend itself to trying to wring out an ugly tie in road legs. Liverpool, who starts away at FC Porto (+10000), should advance but might be too offense-oriented to make a run at European supremacy. Tottenham and Harry Kane, who start away at Juventus, might not be deep enough to juggle top-flight European competition with a race for a top-four spot in the EPL.

The first legs of the Round of 16 take place over the next two weeks. The return legs are slated for March 6-7 and March 13-14.

