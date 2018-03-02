Manchester City favored over Chelsea in highlight of Premier League Weekend

Manchester City has momentum – as well as an attainable goals line – that might offset its quick turnaround for a feature match against Chelsea.

Manchester City is the -170 favorite with Chelsea coming back at +450, while the draw offers +315 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for this English Premier League matchup for Sunday. The teams are split at 3-3-2 in their last eight meetings, but first-place Manchester City won the reverse fixture in September.

Key contributors such as forward Sergio Aguero and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne are expected to feature for Manchester City. The Sky Blues only have a minus-1.0 goals line to clear on the Premier League betting lines and they should have motivation to go all out and bank three points, since it gets them that much closer to clinching the EPL title and being able to focus on winning the Champions League.

Chelsea, conversely, looks vulnerable with defeats in three of its last four EPL games.

Burnley (+145) hosts Everton (+220, draw +205) in a matchup of two teams trending in the wrong direction. The vibe for Burnley would probably be different if it had not allowed a stoppage-time equalizer against Southampton last week. The Clarets have been a reliable UNDER squad, with 23 of its 31 matches finishing with fewer than 2.5 goals. Tottenham is also 2-17 in its last 19 road games (all competitions).

Liverpool (-525) is at home against Newcastle United (+1300, draw +575), ahead of a Champions League second-leg match where it has a five-goal cushion. Liverpool likely isn’t in jeopardy of losing thanks to the goal-scoring of trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but Newcastle is offering an enticing -125 to cover the plus-2.0 goal line.

Fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur (-575) is catching Huddersfield Town (+1500, draw +600) on a downswing, which is why Harry Kane (who had two goals in Spurs’ reverse fixture at Huddersfield) and cohorts are laying 2.0 goals on the goal line. Huddersfield has struggled on the road, suggesting that Tottenham has a good shot to cover a big line.

Swansea City (+150) has a chance to clear the relegation zone at home against West Ham United (+195, draw +215). Swansea City has done well of late at teeing up scoring chances for Jordan Ayew and it’s plausible that the OVER hits on the 2.0 total since West Ham has the worst away goals-against record in the EPL.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+325), with striker Glenn Murray in a groove, faces Arsenal (-125, draw +275), which drags a three-match away losing streak into a Sunday matchup. Brighton has scored and allowed goals in five consecutive games and, given Arsenal’s defensive issues, there’s potential for an open game that could allow Brighton to make off with a victory.

For more odds info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.