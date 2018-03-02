AP Images

Del Potro reaches the semifinals in Mexico

Associated PressMar 2, 2018, 12:54 PM EST
ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) Argentinian Juan Martin Del Potro defeated Dominic Thiem 6-2, 7-6 (7) on Thursday night to qualify for the semifinals of the Mexican Open where he will play against German Alexander Zverev.

Zverev got a 6-4, 6-1 victory over American Ryan Harrison.

Kevin Anderson, from South Africa, will play against American Jared Donaldson in the other semifinal.

Del Potro now has a 4-0 record over Thiem.

The 21 year-old Donaldson needed only 53 minutes to beat Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-1.

Anderson got a 7-6 (5), 6-4 over Hyeon Chung, from South Korea.

Top-seeded Stephens rallies to advance in Acapulco

Associated PressMar 1, 2018, 1:22 PM EST
ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) Top-seeded Sloane Stephens rallied to beat Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-0 on Wednesday night to reach the Mexico Open quarterfinals.

Rafael Nadal withdrew before his opening match, saying he neeeds more time to recover from a hip injury. The second-ranked Spanish star hasn’t played since retiring in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Stephens saved a match point in the second-set tiebreaker against the left-hander. The American won the U.S. Open last year for her first Grand Slam title and took the Acapulco hardcourt event in 2016. She’ll face Switzerland’s Stefanie Voegele, a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Greece’s Maria Sakkari.

Second-seeded Kristina Mladenovic also overcame a slow start to advance, beating Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Mladenovic will play seventh-seeded Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine, a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Arina Rodionova of Australia.

Third-seeded Daria Gavrilova of Australia beat Mexico’s Renata Zarazua 7-5, 6-3 to set up a match against Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay. Royg beat No. 5 Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Fourth-seeded Zhang Shuai of China faced Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in a late match.

In men’s play, second-seeded Alexander Zverev beat fellow German Peter Gojowczyk 7-6 (6), 6-3. Zverev will face Ryan Harrison of the United States. Harrison edged Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Third-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria topped Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-2, 6-3. The Argentina Open winner two weeks ago on clay, Thiem will face the winner of a late match between sixth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina and David Ferrer of Spain.

Fifth-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa faced France’s Adrian Mannarino in another late match. Anderson won the New York Open two weeks ago.

Nadal pulls out of Mexican Open as hip injury flares up

Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 1:59 PM EST
ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) Rafael Nadal’s comeback from a hip injury is on hold after the second-ranked Spaniard pulled out of the Mexican Open, saying he needs more time to recover.

Nadal was forced to retire during the Australian Open quarterfinals and hasn’t played since. He was set to play Feliciano Lopez in his opening match on Wednesday but said he felt pain during his final training session on Tuesday.

Nadal said “I think this is less serious than what happened there (in Australia). But there is a risk to make this problem bigger.”

The former No. 1 still hopes to be fit to play in Indian Wells and Miami next month.

Nadal won the Acapulco tournament in 2005 and 2013.