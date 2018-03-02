AP Images

Clancy leads Britain to team pursuit win at track cycling

By Jacob YoungMar 2, 2018, 12:17 PM EST
APELDOORN, Netherlands (AP) Three-time Olympic champion Edward Clancy led a youthful Britain team to victory in the men’s pursuit at the track cycling world championships on Thursday.

Also the Olympic women’s champion, Britain, came second to the United States, which won the world title for a third straight year.

Clancy won his sixth world title and teammates Kiam Emadi, Charlie Tanfield and Ethan Hayter their first in beating Denmark to the gold medal. Italy was third.

“I’m just happy to still be here. I’ll be 33 in a couple of weeks,” Clancy said. “I still have massive passion. When we get it right and win, nothing feels this good.”

The Americans dominated the women’s team pursuit, and never trailed in the final against Britain.

“After getting second at the Olympics it’s nice to get a win here,” U.S. anchor Chloe Dygart said. “However, even with the win, our goal is still looking ahead at Tokyo (in 2020). That’s what we are focused on.”

A silver medal was still remarkable for Britain’s Laura Kenny, the four-time Olympic gold medalist who gave birth to her first child in August and didn’t begin training with her team until early January.

“My comeback was supposed to be in August so to be here and take home a silver with the girls is way more than I expected,” Kenny said.

Her teammate Katie Archibald will not defend her omnium title on Friday, instead her madison partner Elinor Barker will go for it.

Yauheni Karaliok of Belarus won the men’s scratch race. He, Michele Scartezzini of Italy and Callum Scotson of Australia lapped the field, and Karaliok proved to be the stronger of the leading trio.

Also, Fabian Hernando Zapata of Colombia took the men’s keirin, improving on his silver medal last year. He took the lead on the final turn.

Tomoyuki Kawabata of Japan was second, and Maximillian Levy of Germany third.

By Jacob YoungMar 1, 2018, 12:41 PM EST
Sergio Henao of Team Sky will look to defend his championship in the upcoming 2018 Paris-Nice. He will headline the field, along with teammate Wout Poels, BMC Racing’s Tejay van Garderen and UAE Team Emirates’ Dan Martin.

Paul Sherwen will call the action with analyst Bob Roll when Stage 1 begins on Sunday, and runs through Mar. 11.

All eight stages can be seen on the NBC Sports Gold Cycling Pass. Each stage of the Tour de France and Vuelta a España, among other Grand Tour races, are also available on the annual package with live, commercial-free coverage.

Dutch win two golds on opening day of track cycling worlds

Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 9:36 PM EST
APELDOORN, Netherlands (AP) The Netherlands won two gold medals and a silver in front of their home fans on the opening day of the track cycling world championships.

The hosts had a perfect start to the championships as Kirsten Wild claimed the first gold on offer Wednesday by taking the women’s scratch race ahead of Jolien D’Hoore of Belgium and Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark.

The Dutch team then won the men’s team sprint as well by beating Olympic champion Britain by half a second.

“That we could win in our own country in front of our own crowd is special,” said Dutch team member Jeffrey Hoogland.

However, the home team had to settle for silver in the women’s team sprint as they were edged out by Germany in the final. Russia claimed bronze.

Germany’s Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte won the event for the fourth time, but it was their first title since 2014.

The finals of the men’s and women’s team pursuit will be held Thursday.