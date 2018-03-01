Watch the 2018 Paris–Nice on NBC Sports Gold

Sergio Henao of Team Sky will look to defend his championship in the upcoming 2018 Paris-Nice. He will headline the field, along with teammate Wout Poels, BMC Racing’s Tejay van Garderen and UAE Team Emirates’ Dan Martin.
Paul Sherwen will call the action with analyst Bob Roll when Stage 1 begins on Sunday, and runs through Mar. 11.
All eight stages can be seen on the NBC Sports Gold Cycling Pass. Each stage of the Tour de France and Vuelta a España, among other Grand Tour races, are also available on the annual package with live, commercial-free coverage.
2018 PARIS-NICE SCHEDULE (subject to change, all times ET):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Stage
|Platform
|Sun., Mar 4
|9:20 a.m.
|Stage 1 (LIVE)
|NBC Sports Gold
|Sun., Mar 4
|11 p.m.
|Stage 1
|NBCSN
|Mon., Mar. 5
|9:15 a.m.
|Stage 2 (LIVE)
|NBC Sports Gold
|Tues., Mar. 6
|2 a.m.
|Stage 2
|NBCSN
|Tues., Mar. 6
|9:15 a.m.
|Stage 3 (LIVE)
|NBC Sports Gold
|Weds., Mar. 7
|2 a..m.
|Stage 3
|NBCSN
|Weds., Mar. 7
|9:15 a.m.
|Stage 4 (LIVE)
|NBC Sports Gold
|Thurs., Mar. 8
|2 a.m.
|Stage 4
|NBCSN
|Thurs., Mar. 8
|9:55 a.m.
|Stage 5 (LIVE)
|NBC Sports Gold
|Thurs., Mar. 8
|Midnight
|Stage 5
|NBCSN
|Fri., Mar. 9
|9:15 a.m.
|Stage 6 (LIVE)
|NBC Sports Gold
|Sat., Mar. 10
|2 a.m.
|Stage 6
|NBCSN
|Sat., Mar. 10
|7:35 a.m.
|Stage 7 (LIVE)
|NBC Sports Gold
|Sat., Mar. 10
|7 p.m.
|Stage 7
|NBCSN
|Sun., Mar. 11
|7:40 a.m.
|Stage 8 (LIVE)
|NBC Sports Gold
|Sun., Mar. 11
|4:30 p.m.
|Stage 8
|NBCSN
APELDOORN, Netherlands (AP) The Netherlands won two gold medals and a silver in front of their home fans on the opening day of the track cycling world championships.
The hosts had a perfect start to the championships as Kirsten Wild claimed the first gold on offer Wednesday by taking the women’s scratch race ahead of Jolien D’Hoore of Belgium and Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark.
The Dutch team then won the men’s team sprint as well by beating Olympic champion Britain by half a second.
“That we could win in our own country in front of our own crowd is special,” said Dutch team member Jeffrey Hoogland.
However, the home team had to settle for silver in the women’s team sprint as they were edged out by Germany in the final. Russia claimed bronze.
Germany’s Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte won the event for the fourth time, but it was their first title since 2014.
The finals of the men’s and women’s team pursuit will be held Thursday.
MADRID (AP) Chris Froome finished Spain’s Ruta del Sol race in 10th place behind winner Tim Wellens on Sunday.
The five-stage race in southern Spain was Froome’s first event since the four-time Tour de France winner was found to have failed a doping test at last year’s Spanish Vuelta.
Froome, who denies any wrongdoing, has been ordered to explain to the International Cycling Union why a urine sample he provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol at twice the permitted level.
Wellens, a Belgian rider for Lotto-Soudal, defended his lead over the final day’s time trial.
Wout Poels, of Froome’s Sky Team, was second at eight seconds behind.
Froome, who won the event in 2015, finished 1 minute, 57 seconds behind. He started the time trial on the final day in 14th after a puncture toward the end of Saturday’s fourth stage.