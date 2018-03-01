Watch the 2018 Paris–Nice on NBC Sports Gold

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Sergio Henao of Team Sky will look to defend his championship in the upcoming 2018 Paris-Nice. He will headline the field, along with teammate Wout Poels, BMC Racing’s Tejay van Garderen and UAE Team Emirates’ Dan Martin.

Paul Sherwen will call the action with analyst Bob Roll when Stage 1 begins on Sunday, and runs through Mar. 11.

All eight stages can be seen on the NBC Sports Gold Cycling Pass. Each stage of the Tour de France and Vuelta a España, among other Grand Tour races, are also available on the annual package with live, commercial-free coverage.

2018 PARIS-NICE SCHEDULE (subject to change, all times ET):