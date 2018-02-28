Getty Images

Nadal pulls out of Mexican Open as hip injury flares up

Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 1:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) Rafael Nadal’s comeback from a hip injury is on hold after the second-ranked Spaniard pulled out of the Mexican Open, saying he needs more time to recover.

Nadal was forced to retire during the Australian Open quarterfinals and hasn’t played since. He was set to play Feliciano Lopez in his opening match on Wednesday but said he felt pain during his final training session on Tuesday.

Nadal said “I think this is less serious than what happened there (in Australia). But there is a risk to make this problem bigger.”

The former No. 1 still hopes to be fit to play in Indian Wells and Miami next month.

Nadal won the Acapulco tournament in 2005 and 2013.

Althea Gibson statue planned for U.S. Open

AP Photo
Associated PressFeb 27, 2018, 10:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK — The United States Tennis Association will honor Althea Gibson with a statue at the U.S. Open.

The first African-American to win the U.S. Nationals singles title in 1957 will be commemorated at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The U.S. Nationals were the precursor to the U.S. Open. She won both the U.S. Nationals and Wimbledon titles in 1957 and 1958.

In a statement, USTA president Katrina Adams calls Gibson, who also won the 1956 French Open, the “Jackie Robinson of tennis.”

King says the 11-time Grand Slam winner is “an American treasure” who “opened the doors for future generations.”

A statue of Arthur Ashe was unveiled at the U.S. Open in 2000. The USTA has not yet selected a sculptor for the statue of Gibson, who died in 2003 at age 76.

Jaziri upsets top-seeded Dimitrov at Dubai Championships

AP Photo
Associated PressFeb 27, 2018, 10:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Tunisian wild-card entry Malek Jaziri earned the biggest victory of his career by stunning top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the opening round of the Dubai Championships on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Jaziri, ranked 117th in the world, recorded his first win over a top-5 ranked player by beating the Bulgarian No. 4 in 2 hours, 17 minutes.

Fifth-seeded Richard Gasquet of France was also eliminated, losing to Croatia’s Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3. However, second-seeded Lucas Pouille avoided a similar slip-up as the Frenchman ousted Ernests Gulbis of Latvia 6-4, 6-4.

Jaziri saved three break points in the second game of the opening set but lost his serve in the 10th game. Dimitrov’s intensity then dropped in the second set and Jaziri broke in the 11th game before holding serve to level the match.

In the decider, Jaziri saved two more break points in the sixth game and the Bulgarian then double-faulted to give his opponent three break points in the next game. Jaziri converted the second for the decisive break.

“I was really aggressive today. I tried hard to keep the ball in, tried hard to attack him, to make a lot of variety in the game today,” Jaziri said. “I tried to keep going, kept encouraging myself by saying, `It’s OK, next game is my serve.’ It was most important is to keep winning my serve. That was the objective in the third set.”

Dimitrov refused to blame any injury, or the cold that affected him in the final loss to Roger Federer in Rotterdam recently, for his performance.

“You have days like this when you can’t really do much else. Unfortunately, I couldn’t play my game to the extent that I was looking for. My movement wasn’t good over the court. I thought I served OK for a little bit, but then I lost my rhythm again,” he said.

Jaziri will next face Dutchman Robin Haase for a place in the quarterfinals. Pouille will get a rematch against Russian Karen Khachanov, who beat him in the Marseille final last Sunday.