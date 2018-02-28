Dutch win two golds on opening day of track cycling worlds

APELDOORN, Netherlands (AP) The Netherlands won two gold medals and a silver in front of their home fans on the opening day of the track cycling world championships.
The hosts had a perfect start to the championships as Kirsten Wild claimed the first gold on offer Wednesday by taking the women’s scratch race ahead of Jolien D’Hoore of Belgium and Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark.
The Dutch team then won the men’s team sprint as well by beating Olympic champion Britain by half a second.
“That we could win in our own country in front of our own crowd is special,” said Dutch team member Jeffrey Hoogland.
However, the home team had to settle for silver in the women’s team sprint as they were edged out by Germany in the final. Russia claimed bronze.
Germany’s Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte won the event for the fourth time, but it was their first title since 2014.
The finals of the men’s and women’s team pursuit will be held Thursday.
MADRID (AP) Chris Froome finished Spain’s Ruta del Sol race in 10th place behind winner Tim Wellens on Sunday.
The five-stage race in southern Spain was Froome’s first event since the four-time Tour de France winner was found to have failed a doping test at last year’s Spanish Vuelta.
Froome, who denies any wrongdoing, has been ordered to explain to the International Cycling Union why a urine sample he provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol at twice the permitted level.
Wellens, a Belgian rider for Lotto-Soudal, defended his lead over the final day’s time trial.
Wout Poels, of Froome’s Sky Team, was second at eight seconds behind.
Froome, who won the event in 2015, finished 1 minute, 57 seconds behind. He started the time trial on the final day in 14th after a puncture toward the end of Saturday’s fourth stage.
MALAGA, Spain (AP) Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome is returning to racing on Wednesday despite being under investigation by cycling’s world governing body for failing a doping test.
Froome is participating in the five-day Ruta del Sol in southern Spain, an event he won in 2015.
“I know I have done nothing wrong, that’s my starting point,” Froome said. “There is a process in place for me to be up to demonstrate that, and that’s obviously what I intend to do.”
Froome has been ordered to explain to the International Cycling Union why a urine sample he provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol at twice the permitted level.
He said he has received a lot of support from other riders so far, and that he is trying to solve the issue as fast as possible.
“I do believe that when all the facts are out there I think people will see it from my point of view,” Froome said.
If found guilty of doping, the British rider could lose his Vuelta title and be suspended for a long period.