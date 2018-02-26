Hannelore Hanover win harness Horse of the Year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hannelore Hanover is harness racing’s Horse of the Year.
The 6-year-old mare scored a dominant win in the balloting for the sport’s highest honor. She got 95 votes cast by members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association, easily outdistancing runner-up Ariana G, who received 15 in the results announced Sunday night at the organization’s annual banquet.
In addition to Horse of the Year, Hannelore Hanover also took home 2017 Dan Patch championship trophies as Trotter of the Year and best older female trotter.
Hannelore Hanover is the first trotting mare to be named Horse of the Year since Moni Maker in 1999. She won 10 of 17 races last season, earning $1.04 million for the ownership team of Burke Racing Stable, Mark Weaver, Mike Bruscemi, Frank Baldachino, and J&T Silva Stables.
Co-owner Ron Burke is the trainer; Yannick Gingras is her usual driver.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) Jockeys Robby Albarado, Corey Nakataki and Craig Perret are among 10 finalists on the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame ballot.
Also on the ballot released Thursday were thoroughbreds Blind Luck, Gio Ponti, Havre de Grace and Heavenly Prize, and trainers Mark Casse, John Shirreffs and David Whiteley.
Votes from two-thirds of the nominating committee were necessary to qualify as finalists and the rule capping the number of inductees at four has been eliminated.
Hall of Fame ballots will be mailed to the voting panel on March 1. Results of the voting on the contemporary candidates will be announced April 16. Those who receive a majority of the votes will be elected.
The induction ceremony will be held at the Fasig-Tipton Sales pavilion in Saratoga Springs on Aug. 3.
MELBOURNE, Australia — A newspaper has revealed text messages between a leading trainer and stable staff involved in a doping scandal that resulted in eight persons being charged and may have included the 2015 Melbourne Cup, Australia’s richest and most prestigious horse race.
The Herald Sun in Melbourne said Wednesday the texts, uncovered by integrity investigators, detailed conversations over the alleged administration of illegal doses of performance-enhancing sodium bicarbonate in a practice known as “tubing” just before a race.
The newspaper said the most explosive text came on the eve of the 2015 Melbourne Cup where a trainer and stable hand discussed using “top-ups,” allegedly a reference to a mix of prohibited substances often administered within minutes of competition.
The stable hand responds that he’ll need a “wheelbarrow” to carry them all after the trainer requests the top-up. He then adds: “I’ll be walking funny, got two Cup horses as well.”
The eight persons charged last month face 271 offenses since 2010.
“The Integrity Services Department and our stewards have worked swiftly to fully investigate these matters resulting in the laying of charges,” Racing Victoria chief executive Giles Thompson said when the charges were announced in January.