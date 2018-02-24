Top-seeded defending champion Thiem tumbles out of Rio Open

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Top-seeded defending champion Dominic Thiem of Austria tumbled out of the Rio Open on Friday, falling 6-4, 6-0 to Spain’s Fernando Verdasco in the quarterfinals of the clay-court event.
Thiem won the Argentina Open on Sunday for his ninth career title.
Verdasco will play fifth-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy or Alijaz Bedene of Slovenia.
In the other semifinal at Jockey Club Brasileiro, sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina will face Chile’s Nicolas Jarry. Schwartzman beat France’s Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-4, and Jarry topped Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas 7-5, 6-3.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Frenchman Gael Monfils beat top-seeded Marin Cilic 6-3, 7-6 (8) on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Rio Open.
Monfils finished Cilic off in 5 minutes after their match was interrupted by heavy rain on Wednesday night.
Next up for Monfils is Argentinian Daniel Schwartzman.
Cilic won only one match on the clay in Rio in his first tournament since he reached the Australian Open final in January.
Fourth-seeded Fabio Fognini also advanced with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6) victory against American Tennys Sandgren.
The Italian will face Slovenian Alijaz Bedene, who eliminated No. 3 seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win.
MARSEILLE, France (AP) Second-seeded Stan Wawrinka hobbled out of the Open 13 second round after retiring when trailing 6-4, 1-1 against Ilya Ivashka on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear why Wawrinka abandoned against the 193rd-ranked Belarusian, but the three-time Grand Slam champion still appears to be struggling with his troublesome left knee and looked upset as he left the court. This loss follows the 32-year-old Swiss player’s unexpected first-round defeat to 259th-ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor at the ABN AMRO World Tournament in Rotterdam last week.
Ivashka advances to the quarterfinals against Frenchman Nicolas Mahut, who upset sixth-seeded Gilles Muller of Luxembourg 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Meanwhile, Tomas Berdych rallied to reach the last eight. The fourth-seeded Czech labored to a 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 win against unheralded Italian Stefano Travaglia, who had 18 aces. Berdych next plays seventh-seeded Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina
Eighth-seeded Filip Krajinovic of Serbia and ninth-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov also advanced, but far more easily in straight sets.
Krajinovic won 6-3, 6-3 against French veteran Gilles Simon. Krajinovic was a surprise runner-up at the Paris Masters in November after coming through the qualifiers, and he next faces third-seeded Frenchman Lucas Pouille.
The 21-year-old Khachanov was in clinical form in a 6-2, 6-1 win against Mischa Zverev, taking all four of his break-point chances on the German player’s serve.
He next plays 36-year-old Frenchman Julien Benneteau.