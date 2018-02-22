Man Utd Favored Over Chelsea in Highlight EPL Betting Clash

Neither Manchester United nor Chelsea has been consistent lately but there is a strong home-team trend in their rivalry.

Manchester United is the +125 favorite with Chelsea coming back at +240, while the draw offers +220 and the total is 2.5 for this English Premier League matchup on Sunday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The home team is 5-1-0 (wins/draws/losses) in the last six games in this matchup.

Although it is in a minor tailspin, host Manchester United has the broader trend of having shut out 11 of its 14 home opponents. Winger Alexis Sanchez has also bolstered United’s attack.

The big question with Chelsea is the reliability of forward Alvaro Morata, who is mired in an eight-game goal drought and did not start during a Champions League match against Barcelona earlier this week. That makes it hard to take Chelsea for a road upset, but it is capable of earning a draw. This is a must-not-lose match for the two teams that are each vying for a top-four finish, which is why the sharps have the under priced at -135, expecting a close-to-the-vest contest.

Leicester City (-140) has striker Jamie Vardy on a four-match goal streak and winger Riyad Mahrez back in form going into its match against Stoke City (+400, draw +265), which has been porous defensively on the road. The over on the 2.5 total has great value at -115.

Last-place West Bromwich Albion (-110) carries the urgency factor at home against Huddersfield Town (+365, draw +215), since it is staring at relegation. The teams are second- and fourth-worst in scoring. Huddersfield might have a late spark from the Steve Mounie-Alex Pritchard combo and is very well-priced for the upset.

The week’s tightest three-way moneyline owes greatly to Burnley (+185) taking a winless skid spanning more than two months into its fixture against Southampton (+170, draw +195). However, Burnley and Chris Wood are facing a Southampton side that is somewhat depleted on the back line and the even 2.0 total offers the cushion of a push for bettors.

Brighton and Hove Albion (+105) hosts Swansea City (+295, draw +210) in a relegation battle. Brighton, which got goals in two consecutive games from winger Jose Izquierdo, cannot afford to drop points at home. Swansea City has not proven capable of scoring on the road, but five of its last six games have gone under 2.5 goals and center back Alfie Mawson is fit to play.

And Crystal Palace (+575) has a long list of injury absences that includes Wilfried Zaha as it hosts London rival Tottenham (-210, draw +345) in a Sunday betting matchup. The fact that five of the last fixtures have ended 1-0 accounts for the 2.5 total. Tottenham’s Harry Kane is more prolific away than at home, so the over should hit.

For more odds info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.