NatWest 6 Nations fantasy update

In the first of two NatWest 6 Nations Fantasy Rugby specials, we’re looking at the forwards who have impressed so far in the Championship.

After two thrilling rounds of the NatWest 6 Nations, England and Ireland are both unbeaten with Wales and Scotland breathing down their necks with one win each.

Just like the Championship, the fantasy rugby is also heating up with the third week set to be decisive as the quest for supremacy continues.

Hookers

Ireland captain Rory Best leads the way amongst the hookers after captaining Ireland to victories over France and Italy in the opening two rounds.

Best’s points are boosted by a try with England skipper Dylan Hartley not far behind followed by Wales’ Ken Owens and France’s Guilhem Guirado.

Owens is the cheapest hooker amongst the top five performers to date with England’s Jamie George closing in on Hartley despite coming on as a replacement in both games.

Rory Best (14.60) – 67

Dylan Hartley (13.95) – 44.4

Ken Owens (11.55) – 39

Guilhem Guirado (14.35) – 37.6

Jamie George (13.80) – 34.6

Props

England’s start props Mako Vunipola and Dan Cole are the highest scorers here with the former’s 30 tackles and 21 metres carried helping him to top the rankings.

Ireland’s Jack McGrath and Andrew Porter are both cheaper and have scored strong points from their opening two games with Rob Evans offering good value at 11.50 stars.

Mako Vunipola (14.75) – 73.6

Dan Cole (14.15) – 52.8

Jack McGrath (13.00) – 43.6

Andrew Porter (12.70) – 40.4

Rob Evans (11.50) – 33.8

Lock

The locks continue to offer exciting value to Fantasy Rugby players with Joe Launchbury’s 29 tackles and two defenders beaten putting him at the top here.

England teammate Maro Itoje is a close second with Aaron Shingler, the cheapest option of the five, in third after making 85 meters in the first two games.

Courtney Lawes is a point further back, but much more expensive, with Iain Henderson also offering good value after picking up 55.8 points so far in the Championship.

Joe Launchbury (14.85) – 76.2

Maro Itoje (16.35) – 74.8

Aaron Shingler (13.45) – 69.6

Courtney Lawes (15.05) – 68.2

Iain Henderson (14.25) – 55.8

Loose forwards

Two tries on his NatWest 6 Nations debut has helped Sam Simmonds to the top of the loose forwards but he’s been ruled out of Round Three.

That could see Chris Robshaw selected by more players with a trio of Irish offering value ahead of the visit of Wales to Dublin this weekend.

Sam Simmonds (17.15) – 110.6

Chris Robshaw (14.80) – 75.2

Sean O’Mahony (14.65) – 74.8

Dan Leavy (11.35) – 59.4

CJ Stander (15.35) – 58.6