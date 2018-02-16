AP Images

Federer returning to top of ATP rankings at 36

Associated PressFeb 16, 2018, 4:53 PM EST
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) Roger Federer added another highlight to his age-defying career resurgence Friday, returning to the top of the world rankings for the first time in more than five years and becoming the oldest player to reach the top spot.

“What an amazing run its been and a journey it’s been for me … to clinch world No. 1,” Federer said.

Beating leading Dutch player Robin Haase 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinal at the ABN AMRO World Tournament means the 36-year-old Federer becomes the oldest player – male or female – to top the world rankings, surpassing Andre Agassi, who held the record at age 33.

“Getting to No. 1 and enjoying it right here at 36, almost 37 years old is an absolute dream come true,” Federer said. “I can’t believe it.”

Federer will leapfrog 31-year-old Rafael Nadal to No. 1 when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Also a record will be the five-years-plus which have elapsed since Federer was last No. 1, and the 14 years since he first reached the top spot.

On Monday, he will extend his record of 302 weeks at No 1 since the rankings began in 1973. Pete Sampras is a distant second with 286 weeks at the top. Novak Djokovic is the closest currently active player, with 223 weeks at No. 1.

“Reaching No. 1 is one of, if not the ultimate achievement in our sport,” Federer said.

“Sometimes at the beginning you get there just because you play so well. Later, you sometimes try to fight it back and you wrest it back from somebody else who deserved to be there, and when you’re older you feel like you have to put maybe double the work in. So this one maybe means the most to me throughout my career.”

Federer, the 2005 and 2012 ABN AMRO champion, plays either Andreas Seppi or Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals on Saturday.

Federer won the Australian Open in January for his 20th Grand Slam title and edged closer to the top of the rankings. He had not originally planned to play in Rotterdam but accepted a wild card when it became clear he might be able to take back the top spot.

Haase made clear he was going to make Federer fight, and broke him in the ninth game and fired an ace to take the set 6-4.

But Federer stepped up a gear and blew Haase away in the second set, reeling off 11 straight points to race to 3-0 in taking the set 6-1.

Federer then broke Haase twice early in the third for 3-0, and swept to the victory.

Earlier, Grigor Dimitrov beat Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals, where he will meet 2017 finalist David Goffin, who progressed when his quarterfinal opponent Tomas Berdych pulled out sick.

Halep reaches Qatar semis then withdraws injured

AP Images
Associated PressFeb 16, 2018, 2:53 PM EST
DOHA, Qatar (AP) Simona Halep reached the Qatar Open semifinals with a dominating win then promptly withdrew with a right foot injury on Friday.

After beating American qualifier Catherine Bellis 6-0, 6-4, Halep announced her withdrawal from the semis on Saturday, when she was scheduled to play Garbine Muguruza.

Muguruza beat Caroline Garcia of France 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

No. 2-ranked Halep could have regained the No. 1 ranking this week if she went one round further than top-ranked Caroline Wozniacki.

Wozniacki, the Australian Open champion, was playing Angelique Kerber of Germany in the quarterfinals.

“I am surprised that I could play three matches and win them,” Halep, the 2014 champion, said. “I felt pain every day, so it was not easy to manage it.

“I didn’t have much time to recover before this tournament, but today was too much, and I decided to stop.

“The MRI shows I have fluid and also tendinitis at the fourth toe, so I have to take care of it and think about my health first.”

Halep also withdrew from next week’s Dubai Open, another tournament she has won, and said she did not expect to be back on court for more than two weeks, until Indian Wells.

Halep relinquished No. 1 after losing to Wozniacki in the Australian Open final.

Nashville will host US-Belgium Davis Cup quarterfinal

AP Photo
Associated PressFeb 15, 2018, 6:16 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Davis Cup quarterfinal between the United States and Belgium will take place April 6-8 at Belmont University in Nashville.

Belmont’s Curb Event Center was announced as the Davis Cup quarterfinal site Thursday.

This will mark the Davis Cup’s first stop in Nashville since a 1978 matchup between the United States and South Africa.

The best-of-5 series is scheduled to include two singles matches April 6, a doubles match April 7 and two singles matches April 8.

U.S. captain Jim Courier will select the U.S. team no less than 10 days before the event.

The U.S. reached the quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory at Serbia two weeks ago. Belgium advanced by defeating Hungary 3-2.

The U.S. team that faced Serbia included Sam Querrey, John Isner, Ryan Harrison and Steve Johnson.