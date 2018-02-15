Nashville will host US-Belgium Davis Cup quarterfinal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Davis Cup quarterfinal between the United States and Belgium will take place April 6-8 at Belmont University in Nashville.
Belmont’s Curb Event Center was announced as the Davis Cup quarterfinal site Thursday.
This will mark the Davis Cup’s first stop in Nashville since a 1978 matchup between the United States and South Africa.
The best-of-5 series is scheduled to include two singles matches April 6, a doubles match April 7 and two singles matches April 8.
U.S. captain Jim Courier will select the U.S. team no less than 10 days before the event.
The U.S. reached the quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory at Serbia two weeks ago. Belgium advanced by defeating Hungary 3-2.
The U.S. team that faced Serbia included Sam Querrey, John Isner, Ryan Harrison and Steve Johnson.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) Third-seeded John Isner was upset by Radu Albot of Moldova 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 on Wednesday night in the second round of the New York Open.
Isner hit 28 aces to Albot’s one, but the 91st-ranked Albot came up with a third-set break and held on from there to knock off the American in a little more than 2 hours.
Isner, who had a first-round bye, has dropped his openers in all three tournaments he has played this season, including the Australian Open.
No. 4 seed Adrian Mannarino was leading Peter Gojowczyk 6-7 (5), 7-5, 4-1 when the German was forced to retire with an injury. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras of Spain beat France’s Jeremy Chardy 7-5, 7-6 (5).
Top-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa, the U.S. Open runner-up, and second-seeded American Sam Querrey play their second-round matches Thursday after receiving byes.
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) At the age of 36, Roger Federer is now two wins away from reclaiming the top ranking for the first time in six years.
Federer began his campaign at the ABN AMRO tournament on Wednesday with a flawless performance, defeating Ruben Bemelmans 6-1, 6-2 in just 46 minutes.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion was in complete control against the Belgian qualifier. The Swiss hit six aces, dropped only four points on his serve, and broke Bemelmans four times in the first round.
Federer will replace his old rival Rafael Nadal at No. 1 if he reaches the semifinals at the indoor tournament. By achieving the feat, he would also become the oldest top-ranked male player. Andre Agassi holds the record, at 33 years, 133 days old.
Federer next plays Philipp Kohlschreiber, a player he has never lost to in 12 previous matches.
Earlier, David Goffin eased into the quarterfinals by defeating Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 6-3. Goffin had nine aces and dropped just two points behind his first serve to extend his unbeaten record against Lopez to 3-0.
The seventh-ranked Goffin, who beat Nicolas Mahut in straight sets in his previous match, will next face sixth-seeded Tomas Berdych.
Second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov beat Yuichi Sugita 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the first round and Robin Haase won an all-Dutch contest against Thiemo de Bakker 6-2, 6-2. Dimitrov and Haase were joined in the second round by qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who advanced after Richard Gasquet retired while trailing 3-1.