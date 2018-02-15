Nashville will host US-Belgium Davis Cup quarterfinal

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Davis Cup quarterfinal between the United States and Belgium will take place April 6-8 at Belmont University in Nashville.

Belmont’s Curb Event Center was announced as the Davis Cup quarterfinal site Thursday.

This will mark the Davis Cup’s first stop in Nashville since a 1978 matchup between the United States and South Africa.

The best-of-5 series is scheduled to include two singles matches April 6, a doubles match April 7 and two singles matches April 8.

U.S. captain Jim Courier will select the U.S. team no less than 10 days before the event.

The U.S. reached the quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory at Serbia two weeks ago. Belgium advanced by defeating Hungary 3-2.

The U.S. team that faced Serbia included Sam Querrey, John Isner, Ryan Harrison and Steve Johnson.