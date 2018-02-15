Isner upset by Albot at New York Open

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) Third-seeded John Isner was upset by Radu Albot of Moldova 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 on Wednesday night in the second round of the New York Open.
Isner hit 28 aces to Albot’s one, but the 91st-ranked Albot came up with a third-set break and held on from there to knock off the American in a little more than 2 hours.
Isner, who had a first-round bye, has dropped his openers in all three tournaments he has played this season, including the Australian Open.
No. 4 seed Adrian Mannarino was leading Peter Gojowczyk 6-7 (5), 7-5, 4-1 when the German was forced to retire with an injury. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras of Spain beat France’s Jeremy Chardy 7-5, 7-6 (5).
Top-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa, the U.S. Open runner-up, and second-seeded American Sam Querrey play their second-round matches Thursday after receiving byes.
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) At the age of 36, Roger Federer is now two wins away from reclaiming the top ranking for the first time in six years.
Federer began his campaign at the ABN AMRO tournament on Wednesday with a flawless performance, defeating Ruben Bemelmans 6-1, 6-2 in just 46 minutes.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion was in complete control against the Belgian qualifier. The Swiss hit six aces, dropped only four points on his serve, and broke Bemelmans four times in the first round.
Federer will replace his old rival Rafael Nadal at No. 1 if he reaches the semifinals at the indoor tournament. By achieving the feat, he would also become the oldest top-ranked male player. Andre Agassi holds the record, at 33 years, 133 days old.
Federer next plays Philipp Kohlschreiber, a player he has never lost to in 12 previous matches.
Earlier, David Goffin eased into the quarterfinals by defeating Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 6-3. Goffin had nine aces and dropped just two points behind his first serve to extend his unbeaten record against Lopez to 3-0.
The seventh-ranked Goffin, who beat Nicolas Mahut in straight sets in his previous match, will next face sixth-seeded Tomas Berdych.
Second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov beat Yuichi Sugita 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the first round and Robin Haase won an all-Dutch contest against Thiemo de Bakker 6-2, 6-2. Dimitrov and Haase were joined in the second round by qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who advanced after Richard Gasquet retired while trailing 3-1.
NEW YORK (AP) The ATP says it is reviewing accusations by Donald Young that Ryan Harrison used racially inappropriate language when the Americans had a heated exchange during their opening-round match at the New York Open.
“The ATP takes any allegations of racial prejudice extremely seriously,” the organization said in a statement. “A further review of all video and audio recording from the match will take place as this matter is investigated further.”
Harrison defeated Young 6-3, 7-6(4) on Monday night, and at one point during a changeover the two appeared to be arguing, the chair umpire moving in between the players to attempt to calm the situation.
Young posted on Twitter after the match : “I’m shocked and disappointed, Ryan Harrison, to hear you tell me how you really feel about me as a black tennis player in the middle of our NY match.”
Harrison responded on Twitter that the allegations were “absolutely untrue” and audio from the match would “clear me.”