Isner upset by Albot at New York Open

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) Third-seeded John Isner was upset by Radu Albot of Moldova 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 on Wednesday night in the second round of the New York Open.

Isner hit 28 aces to Albot’s one, but the 91st-ranked Albot came up with a third-set break and held on from there to knock off the American in a little more than 2 hours.

Isner, who had a first-round bye, has dropped his openers in all three tournaments he has played this season, including the Australian Open.

No. 4 seed Adrian Mannarino was leading Peter Gojowczyk 6-7 (5), 7-5, 4-1 when the German was forced to retire with an injury. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras of Spain beat France’s Jeremy Chardy 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Top-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa, the U.S. Open runner-up, and second-seeded American Sam Querrey play their second-round matches Thursday after receiving byes.