Driver charged in cyclist’s death had suspended license

INDIO HILLS, Calif. — Records show a motorist charged with killing a cyclist during California’s Tour de Palm Springs over the weekend was driving on a suspended license.

Mark Kristofferson of Washington State died Saturday after a car traveling at twice the speed limit barreled into cyclists racing in the 100-mile (160-kilometer) charity ride through the Coachella Valley desert. At least one other racer was seriously injured.

The driver, Ronnie Huerta Jr., faces vehicular manslaughter charges. He was released after posting $75,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported Monday that the 21-year-old’s license had been suspended since Dec. 4 for being a negligent vehicle operator and failures to appear.

Witnesses said the car was going about 100 mph in a 55-mile-an-hour zone and passed another vehicle just before the collision.