Driver charged in cyclist’s death had suspended license

INDIO HILLS, Calif. — Records show a motorist charged with killing a cyclist during California’s Tour de Palm Springs over the weekend was driving on a suspended license.
Mark Kristofferson of Washington State died Saturday after a car traveling at twice the speed limit barreled into cyclists racing in the 100-mile (160-kilometer) charity ride through the Coachella Valley desert. At least one other racer was seriously injured.
The driver, Ronnie Huerta Jr., faces vehicular manslaughter charges. He was released after posting $75,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.
The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported Monday that the 21-year-old’s license had been suspended since Dec. 4 for being a negligent vehicle operator and failures to appear.
Witnesses said the car was going about 100 mph in a 55-mile-an-hour zone and passed another vehicle just before the collision.
MANCHESTER, England — Chris Froome will compete in the five-day Ruta del Sol in Andalucia this month despite being under investigation by cycling’s world governing body for failing a doping test.
Team Sky named the Tour de France champion Monday in its lineup for the Feb. 14-18 race, which he won in 2015.
Froome has been ordered to explain to the International Cycling Union why a urine sample he provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol at twice the permitted level. If found guilty of doping, the 32-year-old British rider could lose his Vuelta title and be suspended for a long period.
Froome says “I understand that this situation has created a lot of uncertainty” and is “confident that we will be able to get to the bottom of what has happened.”