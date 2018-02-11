Pouille beats Gasquet again to win Open Sud de France

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) Second-seeded Lucas Pouille of France continued his hold over Richard Gasquet, beating him 7-6 (2), 6-4 Sunday to win the Open Sud de France for his fifth career ATP title.
It was Pouille’s fourth straight win against Gasquet, who was playing his sixth straight final at the tournament. Gasquet won it in 2013, `15 and `16 but missed out on a 15th career title.
Pouille prevented his fifth-seeded countryman from dictating rallies and forced six chances on Gasquet’s serve, breaking him once. He did not face a single break point on his own serve and hit 10 aces in a comprehensive performance.
Pouille trailed 6-1, 5-5 in his semifinal Saturday against third-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga when his opponent retired with a hamstring injury.
MONTPELLIER, France (AP) Richard Gasquet overcame a second-set meltdown to beat top-seeded David Goffin 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 and set up an all-French final against Lucas Pouille at the Open Sud de France on Saturday.
Gasquet and Goffin dropped serve three times, but the fifth-seeded Gasquet had the edge by winning 79 percent of his first-serve points and hitting eight aces.
Second-seeded Pouille was trailing 6-1, 5-5 when No. 3 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga suddenly retired. It was not immediately clear what Tsonga’s injury was.
Pouille saved match points on his second serve twice in the ninth game.
Serving for the match, it was Tsonga’s turn to trail 30-40 and he saved a break point on his second serve. But Pouille took his next opportunity to level the set at 5-5.
Moments later, Tsonga called it quits and Pouille carried his bag off court.
Gasquet is aiming for the 15th ATP title of his career, while Pouille tries for his fifth. He leads Gasquet 3-1 in their career head-to-heads and has won the past three.
MONTPELLIER, France — Top seed David Goffin did not face a break point as he beat qualifier Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-4 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Open Sud de France.
Goffin, who had an excellent season last year capped by a runners-up spot at the ATP Finals, next meets triple champion Richard Gasquet.
Gasquet got off to a slow start against fourth seed Damir Dzumhur but eventually progressed 6-4, 6-2 at the indoor tournament. He was 4-1 down before winning 11 of the last 13 games.
Third seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga faces Lucas Pouille in the other semifinal.
Tsonga defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6 (1) while his French Davis Cup teammate beat Benoit Paire 6-1, 6-4.