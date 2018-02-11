AP Photo

Kanthaka wins San Vicente prep at Santa Anita

Associated PressFeb 11, 2018, 2:21 AM EST
Leave a comment

ARCADIA, Calif. — Long shot Kanthaka won the $200,000 San Vicente Stakes by 3 1/4 lengths on Saturday at Santa Anita, giving Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer a second Kentucky Derby prospect.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Kanthaka ran seven furlongs in 1:22.62 and paid $24.20, $7.20 and $4.80 at 11-1 odds in the field of six 3-year-olds.

Hollendorfer also trains Derby contender Instilled Regard.

Trained by Bob Baffert, Nero returned $7.80 and $5.60 at 9-1 odds. All Out Blitz, another 9-1 shot that was another 12 lengths back in third, returned $5 to show.”

Ax Man, the 2-5 favorite also trained by Baffert, was under intense early pressure from his post along the rail and faltered badly in the stretch to finish fourth.

“I would completely throw this race out,” said Drayden Van Dyke, who rode Ax Man.

Kanthaka was next-to-last midway around the far turn before cutting inside All Out Blitz a quarter mile from the finish of the Grade 2 race.

“He gave me a great run and he did everything right,” Prat said. “He broke like a bullet but then we had quite a lot of speed in front of us. So he sat really nicely behind the speed and made a really nice run around the turn.”

The victory, worth $120,000, increased Kanthaka’s career earnings to $153,440, with two wins in three starts.

Juvenile Turf Sprint added to Breeders’ Cup lineup of races

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 6, 2018, 11:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) The Breeders’ Cup is adding the Juvenile Turf Sprint to the two-day world championships lineup, which will feature 14 races to be run Nov. 2-3 at Churchill Downs.

The 5 +-furlong Juvenile Turf Sprint will carry a $1 million purse and be open to 2-year-olds. Previously, the race was part of the event’s undercard.

Also, the BC Sprint purse is being increased to $2 million, a $500,000 raise from last year.

Dylan Davis rides five winners on Aqueduct card

AP Photo
Associated PressFeb 5, 2018, 2:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK — It was a super Sunday for jockey Dylan Davis, who rode five winners from eight mounts at Aqueduct.

He began by winning the first race aboard Sara Street. Davis went on to win the third with Lutheran Rags, the fifth on Simona, the eighth with Flash Trading and the ninth aboard Casigordo to complete the second five-win day of his career.

The 23-year-old jockey first accomplished the feat on June 28, 2013, at Indiana Grand.

Davis has 18 wins during the current meet, leaving him second behind Manny Franco’s 21 in the jockeys’ standings.