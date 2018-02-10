AP Photo

New York Open tennis tournament arrives on Long Island

Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 3:04 AM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK — New York no longer has to wait for the U.S. Open for top-level tennis.

The New York Open debuts next week at Nassau Coliseum, the new home for a tournament that has attracted many of the best American men’s players and hopes it can someday get the best in the world.

The tournament couldn’t afford a Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal in Memphis, but the move to Long Island opens new doors.

“As a concerned American, seeing tournaments sort of dry up in this area and go to different parts of the world, it’s of sort of particular importance for me and would like to see this be successful,” said tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe. “I’m certainly hopeful that people will come out.”

That’s what tournament operators were expecting when they moved the event out of Memphis, where it was held for four decades and counts McEnroe among its former champions. But the venue capacity of 2,500 and market size made growth impossible there, and it had become a field of up-and-comers instead of guys already at the top.

But the Coliseum, which re-opened last year after a two-year renovation, will have a reconfigured seating capacity of about 6,000 for the two-court event. It will feature black courts – the tournament successfully petitioned the ATP Tour to use the color – and provides modern locker rooms and lounges for the players. Sell enough tickets, and that becomes appearance fee potential for someone at the top of the rankings.

“We now can competitively go to a Roger Federer – he may never want to play based on schedule, his calendar and his schedule – but you can at least go to a Roger Federer and say, `Listen, we can pay you, because we actually have the opportunity to be able to sell enough seats,”‘ said tournament director Josh Ripple.

“So from a pure business standpoint, being at NYCB Live and being here in New York provides us the ability to attract those players. We’re not attracting Roger Federer in 2018. But you know in 2019 or 2020, we can go out and be competitive and we can make an offer for a player like that. We could never do that in Memphis.”

McEnroe has signed on as a tournament ambassador and will play a pair of exhibition matches Sunday on the event’s opening night, which includes a match between U.S. Open women’s champion Sloane Stephens and Canada’s Genie Bouchard.

The main draw begins Monday with a field that includes U.S. Open runner-up Kevin Anderson, Americans John Isner and Sam Querrey, and former Memphis champion Kei Nishikori. Hyeon Chung was in the field but had to pull out because of the blisters that forced him to retire from his semifinal loss to Federer at the Australian Open.

The year’s first major was a dismal one for the U.S. men, but McEnroe thinks they can bounce back next week. The field also includes young Americans Ryan Harrison – the last champion in Memphis – Steve Johnson, Frances Tiafoe and Jared Donaldson.

“Obviously, the Americans had a pretty horrific event down in Australia, so guys like John Isner and Sam, they’re going to be back more in their element and something to prove there,” McEnroe said. “So hopefully, you have these guys making a run and then you get a couple guys to surprise you and spark some interest in the fans out there as well.”

Perhaps Anderson will rediscover his form in New York, where he reached his first Grand Slam final last September before losing to Nadal. The South African, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 11, is coming off a first-round loss in Australia. Querrey and Isner are also in the top 20 but were eliminated quickly in Melbourne before teaming for the Americans’ first-round victory over Serbia in the Davis Cup.

“Kevin and John and Sam all had poor Opens in their eyes, and so for them to get back on track as quickly as possible – they got the Davis Cup win – but this would be nice to be back in the column, get some points and get back on track to try to get themselves to a top-10 ranking,” McEnroe said.

Ripple hopes they’ll tell other players about a positive experience at the tournament. The 28-player singles field is already deeper than last year and he believes it will only grow stronger during what will be at least the next 10 years in New York.

“I think that the guys and the tour itself are going to be really happy and impressed,” Ripple said, “and that is what we’re counting on.”

Goffin to face Gasquet in Open Sud de France semis

AP Photo
Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 3:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

MONTPELLIER, France — Top seed David Goffin did not face a break point as he beat qualifier Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-4 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Open Sud de France.

Goffin, who had an excellent season last year capped by a runners-up spot at the ATP Finals, next meets triple champion Richard Gasquet.

Gasquet got off to a slow start against fourth seed Damir Dzumhur but eventually progressed 6-4, 6-2 at the indoor tournament. He was 4-1 down before winning 11 of the last 13 games.

Third seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga faces Lucas Pouille in the other semifinal.

Tsonga defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6 (1) while his French Davis Cup teammate beat Benoit Paire 6-1, 6-4.

Serena Williams won’t play Fed Cup Saturday singles matches

AP Images
Associated PressFeb 9, 2018, 4:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Serena Williams’ return to competitive tennis will have to wait one more day.

Williams won’t be playing in either of Saturday’s Fed Cup singles matches as she makes her comeback five months after becoming a mother. Williams teams up with Lauren Davis to face Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands in Sunday’s doubles match.

“It’s definitely the start of a long process,” Williams said. “Physically, I feel good. Every day, I get better and I get stronger. That’s just something I always keep telling myself every day, I have to get better.”

Williams, 36, hasn’t played an official match since winning the 2017 Australian Open. Williams later revealed she was pregnant during that tournament.

Although Williams isn’t scheduled to play any singles matches this weekend, that could change. U.S. captain Kathy Rinaldi has the right to change her Sunday lineup after Saturday’s play.

“We’ll wait and see how tomorrow goes and then we’ll make our adjustments, if any,” Rinaldi said Friday.

The U.S. will have Venus Williams take on Arantxa Rus and CoCo Vandeweghe will face Richel Hogerkamp on Saturday as it opens its Fed Cup title defense. Sunday’s scheduled singles matches have Venus Williams facing Hogerkamp and Vandeweghe taking on Rus.

But this weekend’s headline is the return of Serena Williams, who participated in a Dec. 30 exhibition match but otherwise hasn’t played since that 2017 Australian Open.

Williams said Friday she’s unsure about how she will manage her schedule and whether she will play all three remaining Grand Slam events this year. Williams’ 23 Grand Slam singles titles put her one behind the record held by Margaret Court.

“I have long-term goals obviously, but right now my main goal is just to stay in the moment,” Williams said. “It goes unsaid (that) 25 is obviously something that I would love, but I’d hate to limit myself.”

Williams’ daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born Sept. 1. Williams who is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, said motherhood is “an amazing journey.”

“It’s probably been the most fun of my life,” she said. “It’s a totally new experience. I love motherhood, and I look forward to just being the best mom I can be.”

Williams said she has benefited from having her sister alongside her as she attempts this comeback.

“She’s been really, really positive,” Williams said. “There (are) moments that have just been hard, just getting back out there and doing it every day. You have to get used to that and get in the rhythm of that. I’ve been able to really rely on her for that.”

Venus Williams has been impressed with her younger sister’s parenting skills.

“I think she’s the best mother I ever saw,” Venus Williams said. “She’s amazing. She does everything herself.”

Venus Williams was asked how motherhood had changed her sister.

“She might go out a little less,” Venus said before breaking into a grin. “But she’s definitely remained just very youthful and childlike at heart. I think sometimes motherhood changes people in a way that they become less young and more serious, but that hasn’t affected her.”

Serena Williams acknowledged there have been “a lot of ups and downs” in her comeback as she mentioned “fighting against all odds to be out there and to be competing again.”

She mentioned there are “moments that have just been hard, getting back out there doing it every day.” Williams had told Vogue magazine that she developed several small blood clots in her lungs after her daughter was born.

Williams had opted against trying to defend her Australian Open title this year.

“I think she’s smart to take her time and not to play Australia,” ESPN analyst and 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Chris Evert said last week. “Playing Fed Cup and easing her way back with exhibitions. Maybe she wants to peak for Wimbledon, that would be her best chance at a Grand Slam.”

Williams said the Fed Cup represents an ideal setting for her return. Not only does it allow her to practice alongside a few different players, it also enables her coach and teammates to offer different perspectives on her progress.

“It actually is a really perfect opportunity to try to come back,” Williams said.

AP Sports Writer Melissa Murphy contributed to this report.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis