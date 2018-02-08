NFL Network

Jason Kelce wins the Eagles Super Bowl Parade with amazing speech

By Jacob YoungFeb 8, 2018, 4:48 PM EST
The Eagles paraded down Broad Street in Philadelphia on Thursday to celebrate the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. With over two million listening, center Jason Kelce stole the show during speech time.

Dressed as a mummer, similar to those in Philly’s annual New Year’s Day parade, Kelce delivered a rant too profane to be uncensored on television. He described what it was like to be an underdog and did not hesitate to call out analysts that wrote the Eagles off. After listing over a dozen players and coaches singled out by the media, he saluted the fans that have been hungry for a Lombardi Trophy for 52 years.

The entire city was fired up during the speech, but it’s hard not to be even if you aren’t an Eagles fan. Check out Kelce’s must-watch speech here:

