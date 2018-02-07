AP Images

Bruins road favorites at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday

OddsSharkFeb 7, 2018
The Boston Bruins, the hottest team in the NHL’s Eastern Conference, are likely starting a backup goalie on Wednesday night and have a shaky record in the second leg of back-to-back games. Whether that comes into play depends on their opponent.

The Bruins are a -120 moneyline favorite against the struggling New York Rangers, who are coming back at +105. There is also a 5.5-goal total for their matchup on Wednesday night, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston comes into its first game with left wing Brad Marchand back from suspension with a 13-3 record over its last 16 away games, as well as a 10-0 mark in its last 10 games when they were favored on the road. However, Boston is 3-5 this season while playing for the second night in a row, as well as 0-5 in its last five road games against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

With that said, this is a matchup of first versus almost the worst in everyone’s NHL power rankings, as the Bruins are 32-11-8 on the season, including an 8-1-1 record in their last 10 games. The return of Marchand to the top line with center Patrice Bergeron and right wing David Pastrnak is timely, since depth forwards Noel Acciari (lower-body), Anders Bjork (upper-body) and Jimmy Vatrano (lower-body) are all ailing.

Boston, which is an even 5-5 over its last 10 road games against Metropolitan Division teams, will likely start backup goalie Anton Khudobin. He is 0-2-2 lifetime against New York.

Understandably, the recent efforts of the Rangers, whose 25-23-5 record includes being 3-7 in their last 10 games, will give many bettors pause. Amid rumors of left wing Rick Nash being unloaded before the NHL trade deadline on February 26, the Rangers are scuffling offensively, having scored more than two goals only twice in their last seven games.

Center Mika Zibanejad has been a bright spot, but New York has been a dreadful possession team and having right wing Pavel Buchnevich (concussion) and left wing Jimmy Vesey (concussion) injured reduces their capacity to be a spread team.

While the Metropolitan Division is more highly regarded than the Atlantic Division, the Rangers are just 5-9 in their last 14 regular-season home games against Atlantic teams. However, longtime goalie Henrik Lundqvist is 27-12-2 in his career against Boston, so the low-percentage value play predicated on Lundqvist stonewalling the Bruins and stealing the win is available.

The total has gone over in three of the Bruins’ last four road games against the Metropolitan Division, with one push, according to the OddsShark NHL Database. The total has gone over in the Bruins’ last three road games against the Rangers. The total has also gone over in six of the Rangers’ last 10 games as an underdog at home.

Capitals Host Flyers as Home Betting Favorites on Wednesday Night

AP Images
OddsSharkJan 31, 2018
The Washington Capitals, led by Alex Ovechkin, are a -165 moneyline favorite while the Philadelphia Flyers come back as a +140 underdog for their matchup on Wednesday night, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Capitals seem certain that center Evgeny Kuznetsov (leg) was able to use the all-star break to get healthy to play, but the Flyers have put goalie Brian Elliott on injured reserve, so it won’t be known until after the morning skate whether Michal Neuvirth starts or minor-league call-up Alex Lyon will make his debut.

The Capitals have lost their last three home games at Capital One Arena, but last season’s team had a 6-0 surge in its first six home games after the all-star break and could easily break out again. The Capitals are also 13-3 in their last 16 regular-season home games against Metropolitan Division team, while the Flyers are 2-6 in their last eight divisional road games, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

The Flyers’ 24-17-8 record includes an 8-2 mark over their last 10 games, as well as a 4-2 mark in six road games since Christmas. The first line with center Sean Couturier, left wing Claude Giroux and 20-year-old right wing Travis Konecny has been prolific of late, with the latter coming in a on career-best five-game point streak.

However, with the drop-off in goaltending due to the loss of Elliott and the Capitals’ tendency to defend well at home, Philadelphia will have a slim margin of error.

Neuvirth is 1-1 with a 3.41 goals-against average and .891 save percentage against the Capitals. The Flyers, who face the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, are 4-5 this season in the front end of back-to-back games.

The Capitals are 29-15-5 on the season, but are a so-so 6-4 in their last 10 games as well as a mere 4-3 in seven home games since the holiday break. Kuznetsov has only one goal since January 1, although a two-assist effort against the Florida Panthers on January 25 might provide a spark.

The poor results at home notwithstanding, the Capitals are also on an upswing on the specialty teams, cashing in on 27.3 percent of their power plays while going 94.4 percent on the penalty kill over their last 10 games, a big contrast to the Flyers’ respective rates of 5.6 and 72.7. That stacks up as a potential difference marker in a matchup where the total has tended to finish under recently.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby is 8-4-8 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .916 save percentage against the Flyers during his career.

The total has gone over in seven of the Flyers’ last 10 games when they were also playing the following day. The total has gone under in the Capitals’ last four home games and has also finished under in four of their last seven home games against Philadelphia, with two pushes.

Maple Leafs Visit Blackhawks as Small Underdogs on Odds

AP
OddsSharkJan 24, 2018
The Toronto Maple Leafs don’t visit the Chicago Blackhawks often enough to deduce any betting trends, but Auston Matthews and Co. are solid in the front end of back-to-back games.

The Blackhawks, led by right wing Patrick Kane, are a -110 moneyline favorite and the Maple Leafs are a small +100 underdog with a 6.0-goal total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com on Wednesday night.

Each team has been in a rut for much of January and would like to pick up all four possible points from back-to-back games just before the NHL all-star break. The Maple Leafs are just 1-5 (with three losses in extra time) over their last six games, but coach Mike Babcock’s club is 9-1 in their last 10 games when they were also scheduled to play the following day.

The Blackhawks are 0-3 in their last three home games and are also 5-5 in their last 10 games when they were also scheduled to play the following day (Toronto visits the Dallas Stars on Thursday, while Chicago visits the Detroit Red Wings.)

The Leafs have not won at the United Center since February 12, 2003, but this is only their eighth game in the Windy City in the last 14 seasons.

The Maple Leafs are 26-18-5, but a 3-5-2 record over their last 10 games has led Babcock to shake up his forward lines. Two-way center Nazem Kadri will be flanked by left wing Patrick Marleau and right wing Mitchell Marner to complement the Matthews-Zach Hyman-William Nylander first line.

Toronto is a solid 13-10-3 on the road, but that’s balanced out by both a troubling trend – try a 3-7 record over their last 10 road games against Central Division teams – and an injury situation, since unpredictable Jake Gardiner has to replace reliable Morgan Rielly (arm) on the first defense pairing.

Defensive lapses cost Toronto during its 4-2 loss against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, but it had a practice day in between to work on operating without Rielly.

Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen is 2-2-3 with a 2.74 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in seven career games against Chicago.

The Blackhawks are 22-19-6, but are sagging of late as evidenced by their 4-6 record in their last 10 games, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, which includes being outscored 13-3 in their last three defeats. Kane remains a point-per-game scorer despite a constant churn of linemates (for now, it’s center Nick Schmaltz and left wing Patrick Sharp).

Bettors will have to make a pick on whether the Blackhawks remain mired in their offensive slump (six goals in five games) or experience a breakout from the likes of the Jonathan Toews-Brandon Saad-Anthony Duclair line against Toronto’s defense.

Chicago, which is 2-5 in its last seven home games against Eastern Conference teams, has yet to give a timeline on when No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford (upper body injury) will return. The start in goal is likely to go to Jeff Glass, a long-time minor leaguer who has never faced Toronto. He is 3-3-1 with a 3.17 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.

The total has gone over in both five of the Maple Leafs’ last seven road games and their last three road games against Western Conference teams. The total has gone under in eight of the Blackhawks’ last 10 home games.