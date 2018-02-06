US Open adding night sessions in new Louis Armstrong Stadium

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) The U.S. Open’s new, 14,000-seat Louis Armstrong Stadium will have dedicated night sessions in 2018.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tuesday it is making changes to the schedule for its Grand Slam tournament.
This is the first time the U.S. Open will have two arenas with double sessions. Through last year, only Arthur Ashe Stadium had separate day and night programs.
Another switch is that Ashe now will have only two matches scheduled during each day session, instead of three. Those day sessions will begin at noon instead of 11 a.m.
In Armstrong, a three-match session will start at 11 a.m. for the first nine days of the tournament. Half that stadium’s seats will be reserved, the other half general admission.
Ashe and Armstrong both have a retractable roof.
MADRID — Rafael Nadal says he is on track to returning to the ATP Tour in Acapulco this month.
The top-ranked Nadal says on Monday he is recovering well from the left leg muscle injury that forced him to retire in the Australian Open quarterfinals last month. He was in the fifth set against Marin Cilic.
Nadal says he is undergoing intensive treatment to make sure he is fit to play in the Mexico tournament which starts on Feb. 26.
Nadal was in Madrid to inaugurate a sports medicine clinic dedicated to tennis.
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Fourth-seeded Timea Babos defeated Kateryna Kozlova 7-5, 6-1 on Sunday to win the Taiwan Open.
After a tight first set, Babos took control with a hard-hitting display to claim her third WTA singles trophy of her career.
After dropping the first set, the 23-year-old Kozlova had a misstep serving at 1-0 in the second set, when she hit two unforced errors and a double fault to be broken right away. Babos pounced, holding serve for a commanding 3-0 lead.
Kozlova won the next game but Babos held to go up 4-1 and broke her opponent again before serving for the win.
Kozlova, contesting her first WTA final, had beaten Babos in their only previous meeting, in the qualifying of the 2015 Qatar Total Open in Doha.
Babos added to previous title runs at the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey in 2012 and the Hungarian Ladies Open in Budapest last year.