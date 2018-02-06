Juvenile Turf Sprint added to Breeders’ Cup lineup of races

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Lombo scored a two-length victory in the $150,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita on Saturday, giving trainer Mike Pender a Kentucky Derby contender.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Lombo ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.41 and paid $19.40, $10.40 and $7.20 at 8-1 odds in the field of nine 3-year-olds.

Lombo earned 10 qualifying points on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard, which determines the 20-horse field for the May 5 race.

Ayacara returned $6 and $4.40 and earned four qualifying points. Dark Vader was another 3 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $13.60 to show, earning two qualifying points. Regulate received one point for finishing fourth.

Peace, the 2-1 favorite, was seventh.

Lombo earned his first career victory by 3 1/2 lengths on Jan. 20 at Santa Anita. Prat picked up the mount for the colt’s fourth career start when Kent Desormeaux opted to ride Ayacara.

“He ran a big race,” Prat said. “They put a little pressure on him down the backside, but he was nice and relaxed. I worked him last week and he’s got a lot of speed. I was concerned he might want to go, but he was relaxed. That was my main concern.”

Lombo was purchased for $75,000 by owner Michael V. Lombardi at a 2-year-old in training sale in Ocala, Florida, last March. The colt has two wins in four starts and earnings of $129,225.