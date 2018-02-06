Juvenile Turf Sprint added to Breeders’ Cup lineup of races

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) The Breeders’ Cup is adding the Juvenile Turf Sprint to the two-day world championships lineup, which will feature 14 races to be run Nov. 2-3 at Churchill Downs.
The 5 +-furlong Juvenile Turf Sprint will carry a $1 million purse and be open to 2-year-olds. Previously, the race was part of the event’s undercard.
Also, the BC Sprint purse is being increased to $2 million, a $500,000 raise from last year.
NEW YORK — It was a super Sunday for jockey Dylan Davis, who rode five winners from eight mounts at Aqueduct.
He began by winning the first race aboard Sara Street. Davis went on to win the third with Lutheran Rags, the fifth on Simona, the eighth with Flash Trading and the ninth aboard Casigordo to complete the second five-win day of his career.
The 23-year-old jockey first accomplished the feat on June 28, 2013, at Indiana Grand.
Davis has 18 wins during the current meet, leaving him second behind Manny Franco’s 21 in the jockeys’ standings.
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Lombo scored a two-length victory in the $150,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita on Saturday, giving trainer Mike Pender a Kentucky Derby contender.
Ridden by Flavien Prat, Lombo ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.41 and paid $19.40, $10.40 and $7.20 at 8-1 odds in the field of nine 3-year-olds.
Lombo earned 10 qualifying points on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard, which determines the 20-horse field for the May 5 race.
Ayacara returned $6 and $4.40 and earned four qualifying points. Dark Vader was another 3 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $13.60 to show, earning two qualifying points. Regulate received one point for finishing fourth.
Peace, the 2-1 favorite, was seventh.
Lombo earned his first career victory by 3 1/2 lengths on Jan. 20 at Santa Anita. Prat picked up the mount for the colt’s fourth career start when Kent Desormeaux opted to ride Ayacara.
“He ran a big race,” Prat said. “They put a little pressure on him down the backside, but he was nice and relaxed. I worked him last week and he’s got a lot of speed. I was concerned he might want to go, but he was relaxed. That was my main concern.”
Lombo was purchased for $75,000 by owner Michael V. Lombardi at a 2-year-old in training sale in Ocala, Florida, last March. The colt has two wins in four starts and earnings of $129,225.