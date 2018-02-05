Nadal expects to be fit to play in Acapulco this month

MADRID — Rafael Nadal says he is on track to returning to the ATP Tour in Acapulco this month.
The top-ranked Nadal says on Monday he is recovering well from the left leg muscle injury that forced him to retire in the Australian Open quarterfinals last month. He was in the fifth set against Marin Cilic.
Nadal says he is undergoing intensive treatment to make sure he is fit to play in the Mexico tournament which starts on Feb. 26.
Nadal was in Madrid to inaugurate a sports medicine clinic dedicated to tennis.
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Fourth-seeded Timea Babos defeated Kateryna Kozlova 7-5, 6-1 on Sunday to win the Taiwan Open.
After a tight first set, Babos took control with a hard-hitting display to claim her third WTA singles trophy of her career.
After dropping the first set, the 23-year-old Kozlova had a misstep serving at 1-0 in the second set, when she hit two unforced errors and a double fault to be broken right away. Babos pounced, holding serve for a commanding 3-0 lead.
Kozlova won the next game but Babos held to go up 4-1 and broke her opponent again before serving for the win.
Kozlova, contesting her first WTA final, had beaten Babos in their only previous meeting, in the qualifying of the 2015 Qatar Total Open in Doha.
Babos added to previous title runs at the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey in 2012 and the Hungarian Ladies Open in Budapest last year.
Novak Djokovic says he had a “small medical intervention” on his bothersome right elbow.
The 12-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player wrote on Instagram on Friday: “It seems like I am on the good road now to full recovery.”
Djokovic sat out the last half of 2017 because of problems with his racket-swinging right arm, saying it had been bothering him for more than a year.
The 30-year-old Serb made a late decision to enter the Australian Open last month, and then was clearly hampered by the elbow in a straight-set loss to Hyeon Chung of South Korea in the fourth round. Djokovic winced and grimaced throughout and took a medical timeout to have his elbow massaged.