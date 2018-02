Dylan Davis rides five winners on Aqueduct card

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — It was a super Sunday for jockey Dylan Davis, who rode five winners from eight mounts at Aqueduct.

He began by winning the first race aboard Sara Street. Davis went on to win the third with Lutheran Rags, the fifth on Simona, the eighth with Flash Trading and the ninth aboard Casigordo to complete the second five-win day of his career.

The 23-year-old jockey first accomplished the feat on June 28, 2013, at Indiana Grand.

Davis has 18 wins during the current meet, leaving him second behind Manny Franco’s 21 in the jockeys’ standings.