Dylan Davis rides five winners on Aqueduct card

NEW YORK — It was a super Sunday for jockey Dylan Davis, who rode five winners from eight mounts at Aqueduct.
He began by winning the first race aboard Sara Street. Davis went on to win the third with Lutheran Rags, the fifth on Simona, the eighth with Flash Trading and the ninth aboard Casigordo to complete the second five-win day of his career.
The 23-year-old jockey first accomplished the feat on June 28, 2013, at Indiana Grand.
Davis has 18 wins during the current meet, leaving him second behind Manny Franco’s 21 in the jockeys’ standings.
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Lombo scored a two-length victory in the $150,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita on Saturday, giving trainer Mike Pender a Kentucky Derby contender.
Ridden by Flavien Prat, Lombo ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.41 and paid $19.40, $10.40 and $7.20 at 8-1 odds in the field of nine 3-year-olds.
Lombo earned 10 qualifying points on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard, which determines the 20-horse field for the May 5 race.
Ayacara returned $6 and $4.40 and earned four qualifying points. Dark Vader was another 3 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $13.60 to show, earning two qualifying points. Regulate received one point for finishing fourth.
Peace, the 2-1 favorite, was seventh.
Lombo earned his first career victory by 3 1/2 lengths on Jan. 20 at Santa Anita. Prat picked up the mount for the colt’s fourth career start when Kent Desormeaux opted to ride Ayacara.
“He ran a big race,” Prat said. “They put a little pressure on him down the backside, but he was nice and relaxed. I worked him last week and he’s got a lot of speed. I was concerned he might want to go, but he was relaxed. That was my main concern.”
Lombo was purchased for $75,000 by owner Michael V. Lombardi at a 2-year-old in training sale in Ocala, Florida, last March. The colt has two wins in four starts and earnings of $129,225.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Good Magic, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and last year’s 2-year-old champion, is among 360 3-year-old thoroughbreds made eligible during the early nomination period to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes.
Other top horses are: once-beaten Bolt d’Oro, BC Juvenile runner-up Solomini, undefeated McKinzie and BC Juvenile Turf winner Mendelssohn.
Four fillies and 19 horses based outside North America, including 13 from Europe, also are among the early nominees for the Triple Crown series that opens with the Kentucky Derby on May 5. The Preakness is May 18 and the Belmont is June 9.
This year’s early nominations are down from last year’s total of 419 horses. Another six horses were made eligible during the late nomination period to raise last year’s total to 425.
It costs owners and trainers $600 to nominate each horse during the early period, which ended Jan. 20. The late period, requiring a payment of $6,000, is underway and ends March 19.
Todd Pletcher led all trainers with 37 horses nominated. Bob Baffert was second with 32. Irishman Aidan O’Brien led international trainers with six horses.
Zayat Stables led all owners with 12 horses nominated, one more than WinStar Farm.
Since American Pharoah won the Triple Crown in 2015, each Triple Crown race has had a different winner.