The Super Bowl LII coin flip that wasn’t

Meet Herschel “Woody” Williams, a WWII Medal of Honor recipient, who did the coin flip at SBLII.

President Harry Truman awarded Williams the Medal of Honor after he walked ahead of his infantry’s tanks in Iwo Jima to clear the path with a flamethrower (!) while taking enemy gunfire.

The 94-year-old WWII veteran was very excited to be on the field at the game and a part of the Super Bowl festivities.

With WWII Medal of Honor recipient Cpl. Hershel "Woody" Williams who will flip coin at Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/4k3UYqQM4E — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 4, 2018

Here’s the coin Medal of Honor recipient and WWII veteran Woody Williams will flip before #sb52. Will be joined by 15 other recipients pic.twitter.com/R2K8Infu0D — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) February 4, 2018

WWII hero Hershel 'Woody' Williams tosses the coin. The @Patriots won the toss. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/0zNoEAXzPi — Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 4, 2018

That’s what made this so hard… THE COIN DIDN’T FLIP.

But the internet did what the internet sometimes doesn’t do best: It reacted with grace.

Woody Williams wins for best coin toss ever in my book! His smile is the best!! #superbowl #SuperBowl52 — Unsipped (@unsippedlife) February 4, 2018

Woody is the real #champion of #SuperBowlLll — Jacqueline Sievert Hardt (@JM_Sievert) February 4, 2018

Was it just me or did you want to jump through your tv and hug and high five Corp Woody Williams! #SuperBowl2018 — Kelly Bree (@KBM117) February 4, 2018

Woody Wilson of WWII thank you for serving our country. #SemperFi #USMC #SuperBowlLII — Daryl Meissner (@DragyneSlayre) February 4, 2018

We still love you Woody.