Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots viral moments

Everyone will be talking about Super Bowl LII on Monday morning, here are the most noteworthy moments to keep you in the loop.

Things got off to a fairly familiar start for the New England Patriots.

Ten years after David Tyree’s infamous catch, Torrey Smith’s third-and-12 conversion had people calling for a Helmet Catch 2.0.

Helmet catch! where have we seen this before? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0tqu97d1Z2 — Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 4, 2018

Torrey Smith with the clutch third-down catch to keep the drive alive.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/SdVGFUQsIV — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 4, 2018

Oops!

This 26-yard field goal attempt is certainly one Stephen Gostkowski wishes he could take back, especially with the Eagles jumping out to an early lead.

in visual form. pic.twitter.com/LIHr9360Eq — Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 5, 2018

Tom Brady going out for a pass? That’s not something you see every day and it clearly wasn’t something the greatest QB of all time was used to. Creative effort by the Patriots, but a wide receiver Brady is not.

Juuuuust out of reach for WR Tom Brady. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/eGbaiKsWAu — Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 5, 2018

Tom Brady, quarterback. Tom Brady, not a wide receiver. 😂 pic.twitter.com/p9bmp2PY3j — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 5, 2018

Then again, maybe he didn’t want to risk his hand …

Game changer?

Patriots safety Duron Harmon made a HUGE interception off the deflection from Alshon Jeffery and it could be just what New England needs to close out the first half.

Alshon Jeffery almost hauled it in. Duron Harmon did. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/nhBEmsIGRk — Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 5, 2018

The interception was in fact what the Patriots needed, unless you’re Gostkowski. The New England kicker missed ANOTHER kick, should fans start to get nervous?

Will Bill Belichick make a crazy decision in the second half?

Only time will tell.

The Patriots have just signed Ray Finkle to replace Stephen Gostkowski in the 2nd half…#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/elKXVw4Wzr — Jonny Loquasto (@JQuasto) February 5, 2018

The Eagles had a message for the Patriots to end the first half: Anything Brady can do, Nick Foles can do better.