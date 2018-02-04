Patriots tackle Nate Solder balances NFL, son’s cancer battle

By Brittany BurkeFeb 4, 2018, 6:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

Nate Solder overcame testicular cancer, won his first Super Bowl and welcomed a son into the world, but what he didn’t expect was for his child, Hudson, to have to face a cancer battle of his own.

Hudson has battled a rare form of pediatric kidney cancer his whole life and a routine scan this past September showed resulted in more chemotherapy, but with the end in sight, all Solder wants to do is to win another Super Bowl for him.

Super Bowl: Eagles, Foles best Patriots at their own game

NBC Sports
By Brittany BurkeFeb 4, 2018, 8:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

Anything Tom Brady can do, Nick Foles can do better.

Clearly.

The Patriots’ trick play with Danny Amendola and Brady didn’t go as planned, but it sparked an epic moment for the Eagles.

While Brady dropped his third-down pass attempt, Foles not only made the catch thrown from tight end (and former college quarterback) Trey Burton, but he FOUND THE END ZONE.

What an incredible moment in this dynasty vs. destiny matchup.

 

For all of Super Bowl LII’s greatest moments click here.

Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots viral moments

NBC Sports
By Brittany BurkeFeb 4, 2018, 7:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

Everyone will be talking about Super Bowl LII on Monday morning, here are the most noteworthy moments to keep you in the loop.

Things got off to a fairly familiar start for the New England Patriots.

Ten years after David Tyree’s infamous catch, Torrey Smith’s third-and-12 conversion had people calling for a Helmet Catch 2.0.

Oops!

This 26-yard field goal attempt is certainly one Stephen Gostkowski wishes he could take back, especially with the Eagles jumping out to an early lead.

Tom Brady going out for a pass? That’s not something you see every day and it clearly wasn’t something the greatest QB of all time was used to. Creative effort by the Patriots, but a wide receiver Brady is not.

Then again, maybe he didn’t want to risk his hand …

Game changer?

Patriots safety Duron Harmon made a HUGE interception off the deflection from Alshon Jeffery and it could be just what New England needs to close out the first half.

The interception was in fact what the Patriots needed, unless you’re Gostkowski. The New England kicker missed ANOTHER kick, should fans start to get nervous?

Will Bill Belichick make a crazy decision in the second half?

Only time will tell.

The Eagles had a message for the Patriots to end the first half: Anything Brady can do, Nick Foles can do better.

 