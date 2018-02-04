Justin Timberlake coy about Super Bowl LII halftime show performance

By Tess QuinlanFeb 4, 2018, 5:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

Justin Timberlake is taking his halftime show performance very seriously, including the fact that he won’t reveal a ton of details.

When asked if he would do a tribute to Prince or incorporate the Minnesota legend into the halftime show, Timberlake dodged the question and wouldn’t budge on revealing his plans.

One thing the ten-time Grammy award winner did reveal was how excited he is to share the moment with his three-year-old son, Silas.

Timberlake’s wife, actress Jessica Biel, brought their son to rehearsal and the only person more excited than the elder Timberlake is Silas.

“He showed up at rehearsal the other day and was like, ‘Daddy, I’m ready to watch you dance.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll get my dancing shoes on’,” Timberlake told Dan Patrick.

“Seeing him run all over the field when certain songs would come on, he’s dancing on the field, that’s when you feel like this has already been a success. The rest of it’s just going out there and sharing a moment.”

Timberlake alluded to the fact that fans should be really cued in about halfway through the performance and is savoring the element of surprise from the audience.

Road to Super Bowl LII: Stream, start time, highlights and more

Super Bowl: Eagles, Foles best Patriots at their own game

NBC Sports
By Brittany BurkeFeb 4, 2018, 8:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

Anything Tom Brady can do, Nick Foles can do better.

Clearly.

The Patriots’ trick play with Danny Amendola and Brady didn’t go as planned, but it sparked an epic moment for the Eagles.

While Brady dropped his third-down pass attempt, Foles not only made the catch thrown from tight end (and former college quarterback) Trey Burton, but he FOUND THE END ZONE.

What an incredible moment in this dynasty vs. destiny matchup.

 

For all of Super Bowl LII’s greatest moments click here.

Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots viral moments

NBC Sports
By Brittany BurkeFeb 4, 2018, 7:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

Everyone will be talking about Super Bowl LII on Monday morning, here are the most noteworthy moments to keep you in the loop.

Things got off to a fairly familiar start for the New England Patriots.

Ten years after David Tyree’s infamous catch, Torrey Smith’s third-and-12 conversion had people calling for a Helmet Catch 2.0.

Oops!

This 26-yard field goal attempt is certainly one Stephen Gostkowski wishes he could take back, especially with the Eagles jumping out to an early lead.

Tom Brady going out for a pass? That’s not something you see every day and it clearly wasn’t something the greatest QB of all time was used to. Creative effort by the Patriots, but a wide receiver Brady is not.

Then again, maybe he didn’t want to risk his hand …

Game changer?

Patriots safety Duron Harmon made a HUGE interception off the deflection from Alshon Jeffery and it could be just what New England needs to close out the first half.

The interception was in fact what the Patriots needed, unless you’re Gostkowski. The New England kicker missed ANOTHER kick, should fans start to get nervous?

Will Bill Belichick make a crazy decision in the second half?

Only time will tell.

The Eagles had a message for the Patriots to end the first half: Anything Brady can do, Nick Foles can do better.

 