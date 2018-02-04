Justin Timberlake coy about Super Bowl LII halftime show performance

Justin Timberlake is taking his halftime show performance very seriously, including the fact that he won’t reveal a ton of details.

When asked if he would do a tribute to Prince or incorporate the Minnesota legend into the halftime show, Timberlake dodged the question and wouldn’t budge on revealing his plans.

One thing the ten-time Grammy award winner did reveal was how excited he is to share the moment with his three-year-old son, Silas.

Timberlake’s wife, actress Jessica Biel, brought their son to rehearsal and the only person more excited than the elder Timberlake is Silas.

“He showed up at rehearsal the other day and was like, ‘Daddy, I’m ready to watch you dance.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll get my dancing shoes on’,” Timberlake told Dan Patrick.

“Seeing him run all over the field when certain songs would come on, he’s dancing on the field, that’s when you feel like this has already been a success. The rest of it’s just going out there and sharing a moment.”

Timberlake alluded to the fact that fans should be really cued in about halfway through the performance and is savoring the element of surprise from the audience.