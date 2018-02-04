How Zach, Julie Ertz became a sports power couple

Zach Ertz, tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Julie Ertz, midfielder for the United States Women’s National Soccer team, met at a Stanford-UC Santa Clara baseball game while they were both in college. Now, they are another example of uber-athletic sports power couples.
Julie describes Zach as her “best friend,” and the two bond over their love of playing sports.
Julie was playing – and scoring – in a friendly against Denmark during the Eagles’ NFC Championship Game.
The video of her reaction to finding out her Eagles tight end husband was heading to the Super Bowl went viral, as did Zach’s own tearful reaction to it.