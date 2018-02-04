How to watch Eagles vs. Patriots in Super Bowl LII

Feb 4, 2018, 12:49 PM EST
NBC is set to broadcast Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4, from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. NBCSports.com is home to all the news, videos, analysis, features, breakdowns, predictions, and much more for the big game.

The Patriots and superstar quarterback Tom Brady are seeking back-to-back Super Bowl titles and their sixth in 10 tries (eight trips with Brady), while the Eagles, led by backup-turned-starter Nick Foles, seek their franchise’s first in their third attempt. Making this matchup even more intriguing is that it is a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX, which saw New England emerge victorious over Philadelphia, 24-21, and the Eagles haven’t been back since.

The AFC has won the last three Super Bowls and four of the last five, including last year’s miraculous 25-point rally by the Patriots to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime for the largest comeback in Super Bowl history. Overall, the NFC owns a slim 26 to 25 lead over the AFC when it comes to all-time Super Bowl victories.

On top of seeing the AFC and NFC champions battle it out for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, a special halftime performance will be put on by Justin Timberlake and Pink will sing the National Anthem before kickoff.

Will Timberlake achieve his goal and get announcer Al Michaels to “shake his booty?”

How to watch?

Road to the Super Bowl

When: Sunday, Feb. 4

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Livestream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Super Bowl Pre-Game

When: Sunday, Feb. 4

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Livestream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Super Bowl LII

When: Sunday, Feb. 4

Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Livestream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Super Bowl Post Game

When: Sunday, Feb. 4

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN

Livestream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Super Bowl: Eagles, Foles best Patriots at their own game

Feb 4, 2018, 8:17 PM EST
Anything Tom Brady can do, Nick Foles can do better.

Clearly.

The Patriots’ trick play with Danny Amendola and Brady didn’t go as planned, but it sparked an epic moment for the Eagles.

While Brady dropped his third-down pass attempt, Foles not only made the catch thrown from tight end (and former college quarterback) Trey Burton, but he FOUND THE END ZONE.

What an incredible moment in this dynasty vs. destiny matchup.

 

For all of Super Bowl LII’s greatest moments click here.

Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots viral moments

Feb 4, 2018, 7:41 PM EST
Everyone will be talking about Super Bowl LII on Monday morning, here are the most noteworthy moments to keep you in the loop.

Things got off to a fairly familiar start for the New England Patriots.

Ten years after David Tyree’s infamous catch, Torrey Smith’s third-and-12 conversion had people calling for a Helmet Catch 2.0.

Oops!

This 26-yard field goal attempt is certainly one Stephen Gostkowski wishes he could take back, especially with the Eagles jumping out to an early lead.

Tom Brady going out for a pass? That’s not something you see every day and it clearly wasn’t something the greatest QB of all time was used to. Creative effort by the Patriots, but a wide receiver Brady is not.

Then again, maybe he didn’t want to risk his hand …

Game changer?

Patriots safety Duron Harmon made a HUGE interception off the deflection from Alshon Jeffery and it could be just what New England needs to close out the first half.

The interception was in fact what the Patriots needed, unless you’re Gostkowski. The New England kicker missed ANOTHER kick, should fans start to get nervous?

Will Bill Belichick make a crazy decision in the second half?

Only time will tell.

The Eagles had a message for the Patriots to end the first half: Anything Brady can do, Nick Foles can do better.

 