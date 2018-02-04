How to watch Eagles vs. Patriots in Super Bowl LII

NBC is set to broadcast Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4, from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. NBCSports.com is home to all the news, videos, analysis, features, breakdowns, predictions, and much more for the big game.

The Patriots and superstar quarterback Tom Brady are seeking back-to-back Super Bowl titles and their sixth in 10 tries (eight trips with Brady), while the Eagles, led by backup-turned-starter Nick Foles, seek their franchise’s first in their third attempt. Making this matchup even more intriguing is that it is a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX, which saw New England emerge victorious over Philadelphia, 24-21, and the Eagles haven’t been back since.

The AFC has won the last three Super Bowls and four of the last five, including last year’s miraculous 25-point rally by the Patriots to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime for the largest comeback in Super Bowl history. Overall, the NFC owns a slim 26 to 25 lead over the AFC when it comes to all-time Super Bowl victories.

On top of seeing the AFC and NFC champions battle it out for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, a special halftime performance will be put on by Justin Timberlake and Pink will sing the National Anthem before kickoff.

Will Timberlake achieve his goal and get announcer Al Michaels to “shake his booty?”

When: Sunday, Feb. 4

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Livestream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

When: Sunday, Feb. 4

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Livestream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

When: Sunday, Feb. 4

Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Livestream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

When: Sunday, Feb. 4

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN

Livestream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app