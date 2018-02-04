Doritos, Mountain Dew made the coolest Super Bowl ad with Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Super Bowl ad collaboration between Doritos and Mountain Dew was by far one of the coolest ads we’ve seen in Super Bowl LII.

And we are HERE for it.

First, Peter Dinklage was rapping Busta Rhymes’ ‘Look at Me Now’ in front of a fire while eating Doritos Blaze, which in it of itself is tremendous. Then Morgan Freeman appeared rapping Missy Elliot’s ‘Get Your Freak On’ and sipping a Mountain Dew Ice.

Both brands are owned by PepsiCo.

This sparked a lot of debate in our newsroom, with Dinklage emerging as the favorite. What are your thoughts?