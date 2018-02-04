Babos beats Kozlova to win Taiwan Open

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Fourth-seeded Timea Babos defeated Kateryna Kozlova 7-5, 6-1 on Sunday to win the Taiwan Open.
After a tight first set, Babos took control with a hard-hitting display to claim her third WTA singles trophy of her career.
After dropping the first set, the 23-year-old Kozlova had a misstep serving at 1-0 in the second set, when she hit two unforced errors and a double fault to be broken right away. Babos pounced, holding serve for a commanding 3-0 lead.
Kozlova won the next game but Babos held to go up 4-1 and broke her opponent again before serving for the win.
Kozlova, contesting her first WTA final, had beaten Babos in their only previous meeting, in the qualifying of the 2015 Qatar Total Open in Doha.
Babos added to previous title runs at the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey in 2012 and the Hungarian Ladies Open in Budapest last year.
Novak Djokovic says he had a “small medical intervention” on his bothersome right elbow.
The 12-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player wrote on Instagram on Friday: “It seems like I am on the good road now to full recovery.”
Djokovic sat out the last half of 2017 because of problems with his racket-swinging right arm, saying it had been bothering him for more than a year.
The 30-year-old Serb made a late decision to enter the Australian Open last month, and then was clearly hampered by the elbow in a straight-set loss to Hyeon Chung of South Korea in the fourth round. Djokovic winced and grimaced throughout and took a medical timeout to have his elbow massaged.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki’s lost to Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Friday.
Kasatkina came back from a break down to win the first set in a tiebreaker before speeding to a 3-0 lead over the top-ranked Wozniacki in the second set.
The eighth-seeded Kasatkina, the last Russian left in the draw, will face France’s Kristina Mladenovic in Saturday’s semifinals. Mladenovic defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-3.
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic continued her strong wild-card run with a 6-0, 6-2 win over French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.
Kvitova’s will face Julia Goerges of Germany, who defeated Russian qualifier Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-3.